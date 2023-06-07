Huawei to ditch last Taipei store, only 1 left in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Huawei will be shutting down its last brand store in Taipei in a little over a week, leaving only one store in all of Taiwan.

U.S. sanctions on Huawei over cybersecurity and espionage concerns under the Trump administration and Biden's ban on the export of U.S. technologies to the Chinese company have hobbled its overseas smartphone business. As a result, Huawei has scaled back its presence in Taiwan.

Huawei's exclusive distributor in Taiwan, XunweiTech, on Wednesday (June 7) announced summer discounts and said that Huawei's branch in the Syntrend Creative Park will close in response to "market channel strategy adjustments," reported CNA. The last day of business for the Syntrend store will be June 18.

At its peak in Taiwan in 2019, Huawei had 13 brand experience stores and three customer service repair centers in the country. However, due to the sanctions and suspension of sales of certain models by the National Communications Commission (NCC) for renaming Taiwan as "Taiwan, China," Huawei has not launched a new mobile phone in Taiwan for three years.

Huawei instead focused on promoting its smart devices in Taiwan, but sales were not sufficient to sustain the outlet stores. With the imminent closure of the Syntrend store, Huawei's only remaining store in Taiwan will be the Dream Mall branch in Kaohsiung City's Qianzhen District.

Huawei executives previously said that despite the change in business strategy, the performance of related products has been "impressive." However, in response to the decline in sales, Huawei has adjusted its strategy in Taiwan, and all service and repair centers have closed down.