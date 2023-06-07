Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Huawei to ditch last Taipei store, only 1 left in Taiwan

Huawei store in Syntrend Creative Park to shut doors on June 18

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/06/07 17:18
Entrance to Huawei store in Syntrend Creative Park. 

Entrance to Huawei store in Syntrend Creative Park.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Huawei will be shutting down its last brand store in Taipei in a little over a week, leaving only one store in all of Taiwan.

U.S. sanctions on Huawei over cybersecurity and espionage concerns under the Trump administration and Biden's ban on the export of U.S. technologies to the Chinese company have hobbled its overseas smartphone business. As a result, Huawei has scaled back its presence in Taiwan.

Huawei's exclusive distributor in Taiwan, XunweiTech, on Wednesday (June 7) announced summer discounts and said that Huawei's branch in the Syntrend Creative Park will close in response to "market channel strategy adjustments," reported CNA. The last day of business for the Syntrend store will be June 18.

At its peak in Taiwan in 2019, Huawei had 13 brand experience stores and three customer service repair centers in the country. However, due to the sanctions and suspension of sales of certain models by the National Communications Commission (NCC) for renaming Taiwan as "Taiwan, China," Huawei has not launched a new mobile phone in Taiwan for three years.

Huawei instead focused on promoting its smart devices in Taiwan, but sales were not sufficient to sustain the outlet stores. With the imminent closure of the Syntrend store, Huawei's only remaining store in Taiwan will be the Dream Mall branch in Kaohsiung City's Qianzhen District.

Huawei executives previously said that despite the change in business strategy, the performance of related products has been "impressive." However, in response to the decline in sales, Huawei has adjusted its strategy in Taiwan, and all service and repair centers have closed down.
Huawei
Huawei ban
Huawei sanctions
Made in China
tech war
chip war

RELATED ARTICLES

'Chip War' author speaks to Startup Island TAIWAN Podcast
'Chip War' author speaks to Startup Island TAIWAN Podcast
2023/05/22 20:15
Qualcomm speeds shift of chip production from China to Taiwan
Qualcomm speeds shift of chip production from China to Taiwan
2023/03/22 12:34
'To understand semiconductors, world must understand Taiwan and TSMC': Chris Miller
'To understand semiconductors, world must understand Taiwan and TSMC': Chris Miller
2023/03/16 14:50
Chinese airline balks at C919, goes for Boeing 737-9
Chinese airline balks at C919, goes for Boeing 737-9
2023/03/06 16:44
Huawei announces closure of service centers in Taipei and Taichung
Huawei announces closure of service centers in Taipei and Taichung
2023/02/10 15:09