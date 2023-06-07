AIT chair holds closed-door meeting with Taiwan legislative speaker

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Chair Laura Rosenberger held a closed-door meeting with Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) on Wednesday (June 7).

The meeting lasted for approximately 100 minutes but details of the discussions were not revealed, CNA reported.

Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Tsai Shih-ying (蔡適應) told reporters that to his knowledge, this was Rosenberger's first visit to the Legislative Yuan. He added that Rosenberger's visit to Taiwan was intended to listen to the diverse voices of Taiwan's society.

Tsai emphasized that Taiwan and the U.S. are long-term allies and said Washington is committed to supporting Taipei regardless of the ruling party. Therefore, Rosenberger will visit each 2024 presidential candidate during her trip.

Kuomintang (KMT) Legislator Tseng Ming-chung (曾銘宗) confirmed that Rosenberger would visit Hou You-yi, the KMT’s presidential candidate, as well as the other party candidates for talks, but no schedule was given.

When asked about Rosenberger's itinerary, Tsai said it was not brought up during the meeting. However, the legislator said he was confident Rosenberger's visit would yield fruitful results and further enhance the U.S.’ understanding of the presidential candidates’ public policies, diplomatic views, and national defense concerns.

Rosenberger is on a six-day trip to discuss issues concerning Taiwan-U.S. relations with senior government officials. On Monday (June 5), Rosenberger said, "The United States will not take sides in Taiwan's general election, and also opposes interference by external forces."

She also called Taiwan a beacon of regional democracy and said the U.S. believes Taiwan will hold a free, fair, and democratic presidential election.