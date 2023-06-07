Taiwan thanks Italy for supporting Taiwan Strait status quo

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Wednesday (June 7) thanked Italy’s foreign minister, Antonio Tajani, for his support of the status quo in the Taiwan Strait.

A visit by the offshore patrol vessel Francesco Morosini to Singapore was not a coincidence, according to the minister. It symbolized Italy’s interest in the Indo-Pacific region, he said in an interview Monday (June 5).

Tajani emphasized the importance of freedom of navigation and the stability of the Taiwan Strait. MOFA expressed its approval of his remarks in a statement Wednesday.

The ministry also noted that Tajani had made similar remarks before. In February, Italy’s top diplomat named the status quo for Taiwan as a basic pillar of his country’s foreign policy, while last year, he and United States Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said they opposed unilateral changes to the situation in the Taiwan Strait.

Taiwan and Italy shared the common values of freedom, democracy, and human rights, MOFA said, describing the two countries as partners with closely related ideas.