Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan thanks Italy for supporting Taiwan Strait status quo

Italian navy patrol vessel visited Singapore in May

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/06/07 15:56
Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani. (Facebook, ItalyMFA.it photo)

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani. (Facebook, ItalyMFA.it photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Wednesday (June 7) thanked Italy’s foreign minister, Antonio Tajani, for his support of the status quo in the Taiwan Strait.

A visit by the offshore patrol vessel Francesco Morosini to Singapore was not a coincidence, according to the minister. It symbolized Italy’s interest in the Indo-Pacific region, he said in an interview Monday (June 5).

Tajani emphasized the importance of freedom of navigation and the stability of the Taiwan Strait. MOFA expressed its approval of his remarks in a statement Wednesday.

The ministry also noted that Tajani had made similar remarks before. In February, Italy’s top diplomat named the status quo for Taiwan as a basic pillar of his country’s foreign policy, while last year, he and United States Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said they opposed unilateral changes to the situation in the Taiwan Strait.

Taiwan and Italy shared the common values of freedom, democracy, and human rights, MOFA said, describing the two countries as partners with closely related ideas.
Italy
Antonio Tajani
MOFA
Taiwan Strait
status quo
Indo-Pacific
Francesco Morosini

RELATED ARTICLES

French president opposes NATO plans for Japan office
French president opposes NATO plans for Japan office
2023/06/06 10:50
Taiwan sponsors inaugural Palau Belau Omal Marathon
Taiwan sponsors inaugural Palau Belau Omal Marathon
2023/06/05 18:14
Taiwan urges China to avoid 'provocative actions' after near miss with US Navy ship
Taiwan urges China to avoid 'provocative actions' after near miss with US Navy ship
2023/06/05 15:33
Germany to deploy 2 navy ships to Indo-Pacific in 2024
Germany to deploy 2 navy ships to Indo-Pacific in 2024
2023/06/05 11:03
Chinese ship causes near collision with US navy vessel in Taiwan Strait
Chinese ship causes near collision with US navy vessel in Taiwan Strait
2023/06/04 14:47