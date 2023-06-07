Alexa
Mama Africa Heritage Festival 2023 lands in Taipei on Saturday

Festival will feature African, Caribbean acrobatics, music, dance, and food

  109
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/06/07 15:56
(Mama Africa Festival image)

(Mama Africa Festival image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An event featuring African, Caribbean, and Black cultures will be held in Taipei on Saturday (June 10).

From 1 - 9 p.m. the 2023 Mama Africa Heritage Festival will be held at Terminal C - C.C.Work in Taipei City's Zhongshan District. Organizers called the event a "celebration of African, Caribbean, and Black cultures expressed through art, music, education, poetry, food, and community."

Stage performance at 2022 festival. (Mama Africa Festival photo)

The festival is intended to serve as a cultural experience that promotes diversity and cultural exploration. Mama Africa organizers said the event will showcase the talents and businesses of the Black community in Taiwan.

Goals of the festival include raising awareness, developing relationships, and exposing attendees to the arts, food, music, and culture of Africans, African-Americans, and Caribbean peoples. The event will feature the following elements:

• Acrobatic performances
• Caribbean dance performances
• African dance performances
• African/Caribbean/Fusion food
• Competitions
• African American, Caribbean, and African DJs and music

Limbo dance performance in 2022. (Mama Africa Festival photo)

The performance schedule is in the following order:

1 - 2 p.m. Drumming and Dj's
2 - 3 p.m. Kizomba workshop with Melvin and Ariel 〔錯誤字元無法儲存〕〔錯誤字元無法儲存〕
3 - 3:30 p.m. Dance workshop with Grace 〔錯誤字元無法儲存〕〔錯誤字元無法儲存〕
3 - 4 p.m. DJ Famous
4 - 5 p.m. Musician / DJ
5 - 5:30 p.m. African sounds 〔錯誤字元無法儲存〕〔錯誤字元無法儲存〕 〔錯誤字元無法儲存〕〔錯誤字元無法儲存〕〔錯誤字元無法儲存〕〔錯誤字元無法儲存〕
5:30 - 6 p.m. Wailin' Soul live band
6 - 7 p.m. Acrobatics and poetry by Ebony〔錯誤字元無法儲存〕〔錯誤字元無法儲存〕
7 - 8 p.m. Last minute Latin band
8 - 9 p.m. DJs Kweziwe & Rica 〔錯誤字元無法儲存〕〔錯誤字元無法儲存〕

Vendors at 2022 event. (Mama Africa Festival photo)

Early bird tickets are NT$300 per person, presale tickets are NT$400, and tickets at the door are NT$500, with children 10 and under free of charge. To purchase tickets, visit the event's Accupass page.

For more information see the Mama Africa Heritage Festival Facebook event page.

The following are photos from the 2022 event:

(Mama Africa Festival photo)

(Mama Africa Festival photo)

(Mama Africa Festival photo)

(Mama Africa Festival photo)

(Mama Africa Festival photo)

(Mama Africa Festival photo)

Mama Africa Festival photo)

(Mama Africa Festival photo)

(Mama Africa Festival photo)

(Mama Africa Festival photo)
