AmCham president says world is watching Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — American Chamber of Commerce President Amy Chang (張韶韵) said at the launch of its annual White Paper on Wednesday (June 7) that the world is watching Taiwan, and it needs to make the most of the spotlight by being economically resilient — as this is the best way to protect itself.

In recent years, the way Taiwan has handled COVID, its leadership of the critical semiconductor industry, and China’s threats to invade the nation have grabbed the world’s attention. Chang said the government needs to take advantage of the international attention and goodwill it is receiving now.

The White Paper outlines why it is vital to improve the business environment, guarantee a stable energy supply, and attract and retain talent. Doing so, the White Paper states, will ensure Taiwan’s future despite the challenges and threats it faces.

“Economic resiliency is the best way to protect Taiwan... to create Taiwan’s economic vibrancy, to create Taiwan’s business expansion, to make Taiwan as strong, economically, as possible. There is no time to waste – we don’t know how long the limelight, the attention will last," Chang said.

Presenting a surfing analogy based on her upbringing in California, Chang added, “When the time comes, that is when you stand up on the board and you are in charge. Right now, Taiwan is in the limelight, Taiwan is in charge and we are only making Taiwan stronger.”

AmCham Chair Vincent Shih (施立成) amplified the importance of business reliance to Taiwan’s future well-being and security. He also talked about the importance of a stable energy supply and creating a more satisfying work environment to retain talent.

“Taiwan wouldn’t be Taiwan without its talented people,” he said. He also mentioned:

Stricter adherence to Taiwan’s 60-day public notice and comment period for new or revised regulations

Increased funding for innovative healthcare treatments

Adoption of international practice to tender public infrastructure projects

AmCham urged Taiwan and the United States to establish a roadmap on how agreements under the U.S.-Taiwan Initiative on 21st-Century Trade would be organized. It was recommended that this should precede a comprehensive bilateral trade agreement.

AmCham intends to further encourage visits from high-level U.S. government officials. In addition, it will continue to promote Taiwan’s participation in international organizations.

It also wants the Taiwan and U.S. governments to complete a bilateral double taxation avoidance agreement, saying this will enable trade and investment.

On a more somber note, AmCham mentioned that only eight of the 102 issues raised in the 2022 White Paper have been resolved. It proposed further meetings to resolve roadblocks and make the process more smooth.

AmCham was founded in 1951 with the mission to improve Taiwan's business environment and has around 1,200 members from over 570 international companies. It has produced a White Paper annually on Taiwan's economy for 27 years.





AmCham President Amy Chang and AmCham Chair Vincent Shih.