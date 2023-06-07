US army secretary urges open lines of communication between US, China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Maintaining open communication channels between countries is vital, even in times of hostility, U.S. Army Secretary Christine Wormuth said on Tuesday (June 6) at the State Department’s New York Foreign Press Center.

Speaking on U.S.-China tensions, Wormuth said neither side desires war, as it does not align with either country's interests, CNA reported. She emphasized the need for both sides to deescalate regional tensions.

However, the army secretary pointed out that China's assertive and aggressive behavior in the region has prompted the U.S. to strengthen its deterrence capabilities. One such example is Pacific Pathways, a U.S. Army Pacific-led initiative that entails military training and exercises with regional partners.

Washington intends to make Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平) and senior military officials doubt their military preparedness for an attack on Taiwan. "The best way to prevent war is to demonstrate that you can win any potential conflict. This is the aspect that the U.S. military is focusing on," she said.

The Biden administration is committed to increasing the number of military bases within the territories of regional allies to counter China's development of anti-access and area denial capabilities, Wormuth said. In February, the Philippines pledged to provide American access to four additional military bases, which helps expand the frontline against China's influence, she said.

Wormuth also mentioned that the Russian invasion of Ukraine has demonstrated to China the possibility of facing not only the U.S. but also a coalition of nations, including those beyond the Indo-Pacific region. In February, she said a Chinese invasion of Taiwan is not imminent but that the U.S. must “be prepared to fight and win that war” at an event hosted by the American Enterprise Institute, a Washington, D.C.-based think tank.

Wormuth’s comments come just one month ahead of the annual Monterey Talks between Taiwan and the U.S., which will be held in Washington, D.C. The two nations are expected to discuss arms sales and regional security.

The Ministry of National Defense’s (MND) Department of Strategic Planning will participate in the discussions, CNA reported. Taiwan will send a delegation led by National Security Council officials and the MND's wartime regulations bureau chief Lee Shi-chiang (李世強).