Clouded leopard ‘Suki’ returns to public eye at Taipei Zoo

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Those who adore wild cats are invited to visit the Taipei Zoo for “Suki,” a clouded leopard who has been kept from public view for six months due to habitat renovation.

Introduced from Wuppertal Zoo in Germany in 2016, the female cat has been a star at Taipei Zoo. She was relocated to the zoo’s conservation center in 2022 during the refurbishment of the Formosan Animal Area where she lived.

Now that the renovation is complete, Suki has returned to her original habitat, with a more comfortable environment and improved care, according to the zoo.

Suki is known to have a discreet disposition and is active mostly at night and dawn. Visitors are often puzzled as to the whereabouts of the clouded leopard, who likes to hide in the thick vegetation, making the search for the elusive cat all the more fun.

Taiwan once had its own indigenous species of the wild cat, the Formosan clouded leopard, but it was declared extinct in 2013. The zoo has since been investing in efforts to raise awareness of the importance of conserving endangered clouded leopards around the world.

One such conservation effort is the collaboration with the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria (EAZA) to promote the protection and restoration of clouded leopards through the EAZA Ex-situ programs (EEPs).



Suki, a clouded leopard at Taipei Zoo. (Taipei Zoo photos)



A zookeeper uses binoculars to find Suki. (Taipei Zoo photo)