New poll shows 85% of public supports extending Taiwan military service

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — At the end of 2022, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) announced that the current 4-month compulsory military service period would be restored to a one-year system, expected to begin in 2024, per ETToday.

A poll by the Institute for National Defense and Security Research (INDSR) shows 85% of the public agrees with this new policy. In addition, 46.1% of respondents believe it is necessary to improve training, military organization, and weapons systems.

The Ministry of National Defense (MND) also announced a plan to strengthen compulsory training, which will be extended from five to eight weeks, and training intensity will also be increased.

INDSR Assistant Researcher Li Guancheng (李冠成) found that young people between the ages of 18-29 showed a lower level of support for extending compulsory service, with 75% of this age group supporting longer service compared to 84% of the general public.

As for differences in political party identification, about 94% of pan-green respondents are in favor of extending the compulsory service period, while only 80% of those who identify as pan-blue support extended service.

Li said poll respondents ranked priorities for military improvement in the following way: training content and methods (46.1%), weapons and equipment (37.9%), organizational culture (32.8%), salary and treatment (23.6%), and food and benefits (18.5%).

Extended military training can hone one's physical fitness, mental toughness, and combat skills, as well as strengthen Taiwan’s national defense, Li added. Therefore, according to Li, the army should dedicate more effort to providing professional training grounds and instructors, as well as specifying training guidelines and teaching plans to better train the military.