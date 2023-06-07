Automotive Usage-Based Insurance Market The Role of Sustainability in the Future of Products: A Look until 2031

According to the Report Ocean The ” Automotive Usage-Based Insurance Market “ is a highly dynamic industry, with various key players vying for dominance in different regions and countries. In this fiercely competitive landscape, companies have implemented a range of strategic measures to enhance their market penetration and solidify their position in the industry.

The Global Automotive Usage-Based Insurance (UBI) market was valued US$ 28.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 145.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 27.9% from 2022 to 2030.

The flexible insurance premium, lower accident & vehicle theft possibilities, accurate & timely data collection, and lower fuel consumption are the major factors driving the market.

Major market player included in this report are:

Allianz SE

Allstate Insurance Company

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI SPA

AXA

Cambridge Mobile Telematics

Danlaw Inc.

Desjardins Group

Insure The Box Limited

Intelligent Mechatronic Systems Inc.

Liberty Mutual Insurance

Mapfre, S.A.

Metromile Inc.

Nationwide

Octo Technology

Progressive Casualty Insurance Company

Sierra Wireless

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

TomTom International BV

UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A.

Vodafone Automotive SpA

Zubie, Inc

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Insurance Type

Pay-how-you drive (PHYD)

Pay-as-you drive (PAYD)

Distance based insurance

Manage-how-you drive (MHYD)

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

By Technology

OBD-II

Smartphone

Blackbox

Embedded Telematics

By Vehicle Age

New Vehicles

On-Road Vehicles

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rusia

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year  2017, 2020

Base year  2021

Forecast period 2022 to 2030.

Target Audience of the Global Automotive Usage-based Insurance Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

