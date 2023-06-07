Sulfur Fertilizers Market Size May See A Big Move | Nufarm Limited, Eurochem Group

Global Sulfur Fertilizers Market is valued approximately USD 4.5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 2.2% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Sulfur fertilizers is an essential plant nutrient required by all crops for optimum production. Sulfur fertilizers helps in the formation of chlorophyll that permits photosynthesis through which plants produce starch, sugars, oils, fats, vitamins, and other compounds. These fertilizers are useful in the activation of enzymes, which aid in biochemical reactions in the plant as well as helps in synthesis in oil. The global sulfur fertilizer market is facing challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic as temporary lockdown in various countries. But the government introduced plans and initiatives to ensure that soil nutrients are available to farmers during the upcoming rabi (summer-sown) season, amid the COVID-19 outbreak. For instance, tThe Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers of India has constituted a team to prepare a road map in order to reforms and achieve higher growth in the fertilizer sector.

The increase in sulfur deficiency in soils, increase in preference for high-quality crops, strict regulations on sulfur emission regulations increases the demand for added sulfur and high consumption of traditional sulfate fertilizers are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, introduction of innovative products and other strategic alliance by the market players will create a lucrative demand for the market. For instance, in March 2020, US based Mosaic Company has announced an agreement with the Financial Technology Research Centre (FTRC) to focus on enhancement of fertilizer efficiency in Australia. However, growing trend of consuming organic fertilizers to reduce the demand for sulfur fertilizers is the major factor restraining the growth of global Sulfur Fertilizers market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Sulfur Fertilizers market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increase in agricultural practices and requirements for high-quality agricultural produce in this region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Nutrien Ltd.

Yara International Asa

The Mosaic Company

ICL

K+S Aktiengesellschaft

Nufarm Limited

Coromandel International Ltd

Eurochem Group

Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Ltd.

Koch Industries, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Ammonium Sulphate

Single Superphosphate

Sulphate of Potash

Ammonium Nitrate-Sulphate

Sulphate Containing Compound Fertilizers

By Type of Agriculture:

Conventional Agriculture

Controlled Environment Agriculture

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

The Five Forces analysis examines the following factors:

Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry

The PESTLE analysis takes into account the following dimensions:

Political factors: This includes political policies, stability, and factors related to trade, fiscal policies, and taxation policies.

Economic factors: This involves analyzing interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates.

Social factors: These encompass changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, shifts in attitudes, and changes in lifestyles.

Technological factors: This examines changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, and research and development in the relevant industry.

Legal factors: This entails analyzing employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, as well as international trade regulations and restrictions.

Environmental factors: This dimension considers aspects such as climate change, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability practices.

