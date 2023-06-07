Outdoor LED Display Market Revenue, Price, Growth Rate, Forecast To 2030 | Electronic Displays Inc. Galaxia Electronics Barco

Report Ocean recently released a comprehensive report on the Outdoor LED Display Market, providing extensive insights into its demand, growth prospects, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the industry’s structure and potential at both global and regional levels. It covers essential information on research and development activities, new product launches, and product responses from leading global and local companies. The report presents the data in a structured manner, incorporating graphical presentations and diagrammatic examinations of the global market across different regions.

The global outdoor LED display market size was US$ 7,926.9 million in 2021. The global outdoor LED display market is forecast to grow to US$ 15,863.5 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Large billboards that show live commercials, photographs, promotional videos, and other material are known as outdoor LED displays. They are used in avenues, malls, parks, and parking lots. These displays are embedded with a light-emitting diode (LED), a semiconductor chip, etc.

Factors Influencing the Market

Outdoor LED displays offer high brightness and are suitable for all weather conditions. This factor will primarily drive the growth of the outdoor LED display market. In addition, the growing range of advertisements to promote products and services will also upsurge the demand for outdoor LEDs during the study period.

LED display advertising is gaining significant traction due to its benefits over paper or poster-based advertising. In addition to that, a growing number of sports events, entertainment shows, exhibitions, seminars, ceremonies, etc., will all fuel the growth of the market. On the contrary, the high initial investment associated with outdoor LED displays may limit the growth of the market.

Alternative display designs that are both energy efficient and cost effective are needed in the advertising industry. Thus, it can be opportunistic for the outdoor LED display market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak negatively impacted the outdoor LED display market owing to the decline in the workforce. Furthermore, various enterprises across the globe recorded substantial losses, which limited the demand for outdoor advertising. Due to stringent lockdown restrictions, outdoor traffic was reduced drastically. People were forced to stay at home in order to stay safe. As a result, it drastically reduced the demand for outdoor advertising.

The global outdoor LED display industry has been damaged by the COVID-19 epidemic. New construction projects have been delayed all around the world, impacting the demand in a variety of businesses. All of these factors impeded the growth of the global market during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regional Analysis

During the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific outdoor LED display market is forecast to hold dominance. The outdoor LED display market is forecast to have lucrative growth prospects across China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. China, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea are among the world’s top producers and consumers of outdoor LED displays and semiconductors, which will significantly contribute to the industry’s growth.

After Asia-Pacific, Europe is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing area in the market for outdoor LED displays, owing to the growing adoption of smart LED displays. Moreover, the related control systems become more widely used in sports event displays, traffic management systems, and commercial advertisements, which will benefit the overall regional market.

Competitors in the Market

Electronic Displays Inc.

Galaxia Electronics

Barco

Daktronics, Inc.

Leyard

LG Electronics

Lighthouse Technologies Limited.

Panasonic Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global outdoor LED display market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, and Region.

By Type Outlook

Surface Mounted

Individually Mounted

By Application Outlook

Billboards

Mobile LED Displays

Perimeter Boards

Traffic Lights

Video Walls

Others

By Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

