Automotive Semiconductor Market Comprehensive Insight by Growth Rate, Industry Status, Forecast till 2030

Report Ocean recently released a comprehensive report on the Automotive Semiconductor Market, providing extensive insights into its demand, growth prospects, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the industry’s structure and potential at both global and regional levels. It covers essential information on research and development activities, new product launches, and product responses from leading global and local companies. The report presents the data in a structured manner, incorporating graphical presentations and diagrammatic examinations of the global market across different regions.

The global automotive semiconductor market size was US$ 40.1 billion in 2021. The global automotive semiconductor market is forecast to grow to US$ 68.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing urban population and rising need for luxury products will drive the growth of the automotive semiconductor market. In addition, the emergence of new technology will contribute to the growth of the automotive semiconductor market.

The growing number of stringent regulations intending to surge the adoption of sustainable policies will contribute to the growth of the market. Furthermore, growing digitization across the entire automotive industry will escalate the growth of the global automotive semiconductor market.

The surging development of electric and hybrid vehicles and the increasing number of improvements will benefit the global automotive semiconductor market. On the contrary, the rising risks of cyber-attacks may limit the growth of the market.

The growing number of innovative strategies by industry players will accelerate the market growth. For instance, Infineon Technologies AG launched its new high-tech chip factory in Austria in September 2021. Furthermore, ON Semiconductor unveiled its silicon carbide MOSFET module in June 2021, which is specifically designed for electric vehicles. Such advancements are likely to benefit the global automotive semiconductor market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has been an unfavorable situation for the entire automotive industry. Due to the pandemic, the demand for luxury products like cars declined drastically. In addition, various automotive manufacturers registered a significant drop in terms of revenue, which clearly depicts the negative impact of the pandemic. Furthermore, manufacturing units also closed their operations in order to curb the virus spread and abide by the regulations by the government bodies. Thus, it ultimately affected the global automotive semiconductor market.

Regional Analysis

The global automotive semiconductor market is forecast to witness ample growth opportunities in North America and Asia-Pacific. The growing demand for efficient automobiles and increasing disposable income will surge the growth of the North America market. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific accounts for one of the largest automotive industries globally. As a result, it will also benefit the automotive semiconductor market.

Competitors in the Market

NXP Semiconductors

Infineon Technologies

Renesas Electronics

Texas Instruments

Stmicro Electronics

Bosch

Melexis

Allegro Micro System

Microchip Technology

On Semiconductor

Rohm Semiconductor

Analog Devices

Delphi Technologies

Pansonic

Toshiba

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global automotive semiconductor market segmentation focuses on Product, Application, Vehicle, and Region.

By Product Outlook

Processor

Analogic

Sensor

Discrete power

Memory

By Application Outlook

Body electronics

Telematics

Powertrain

Safety

Chassis

By Vehicle Outlook

Passenger Cars

Light commercial vehicles

Heavy commercial vehicles

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

The report utilizes several strategic analysis tools, including PESTLE (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Legal, and Environmental) analysis and SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats) analysis.

PESTLE Analysis:

Political factors: Examining trade policies, budgetary and tax policies, political stability, and government regulations that may impact the market.

Economic factors: Analyzing interest rates, employment/unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates that influence the market.

Social factors: Assessing shifts in attitudes, habits, family demographics, and educational and cultural trends that shape consumer behavior.

Technological factors: Evaluating research and development, automation, and advancements in digital or mobile technologies affecting the market.

Legal factors: Considering labor laws, consumer protection laws, health and safety regulations, and international trade restrictions impacting market operations.

Environmental factors: Understanding climate concerns, recycling practices, carbon footprint management, waste management, and sustainability efforts affecting the market.

SWOT Analysis:

Strengths: Identifying internal factors that give the company a competitive advantage and distinguishing capabilities in the market.

Weaknesses: Assessing internal limitations and areas where the company lags behind competitors or faces challenges.

Opportunities: Examining external factors or market conditions that present potential growth prospects or favorable circumstances for the company.

Threats: Identifying external factors or challenges in the market that may pose risks or obstacles to the company’s success.

The PESTLE and SWOT analyses help provide a comprehensive understanding of the market landscape, enabling businesses to make informed decisions and develop effective strategies.

