Smart Lighting Market Size, Industry Statistics, Emerging Demands, Forecast to 2030 | (CAGR) of 21.10%

Report Ocean recently released a comprehensive report on the Smart Lighting Market, providing extensive insights into its demand, growth prospects, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the industry’s structure and potential at both global and regional levels. It covers essential information on research and development activities, new product launches, and product responses from leading global and local companies. The report presents the data in a structured manner, incorporating graphical presentations and diagrammatic examinations of the global market across different regions.

The global smart lighting market size was US$ 13.93 billion in 2021. The global smart lighting market is forecast to grow to US$ 67.5 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.10% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

Rising demand for street lighting systems and rowing initiatives by governments to improve public infrastructure will drive the growth of the global smart lighting market during the study period.

Favorable technological advancements and the growing deployment of IoT and AI technology will surge the growth of the global smart lighting market. In addition, the trending smart city infrastructure and surging investments by government departments will escalate the growth of the market.

The introduction of technologies that operate on less energy will escalate the growth of the global smart lighting market.

Growing urbanization and employment rate will escalate the growth of the market. Furthermore, the growing living standards of the people and rising demand for energy conservation will offer ample growth opportunities for the smart lighting market.

The increasing number of partnerships between industry players to expand product offerings will boost the growth of the market. For instance, Daintree Networks and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. inked a pact in 2016 to joint solutions, including Samsung’s smart lighting module (SLM).

Security and Privacy Concerns related to smart lighting may limit the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific smart lighting market is forecast to gain traction, owing to the growing number of smart city projects. The government of India recently proposed an investment that aims to establish smart city infrastructure in various parts of the country. In addition, the growing urbanization and employment rate will contribute to the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising demand for energy conservation and increasing adoption of IoT-based technology will further prompt the demand for smart lighting.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, manufacturing units witnessed significant disruptions due to the unavailability of raw materials. Furthermore, the shortage of workforce and ban on international trade activities hampered the supply chain. As a result, it restricted the growth of the global smart lighting market. Moreover, the shift in consumer demands and more focus towards healthcare further declined the demand for smart lighting. As a result, the market witnessed limited growth opportunities due to the pandemic.

Competitors in the Market

Acuity Brands, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc., Cree, Inc.

Eaton, Deco Lighting, Inc.

Dialight

General Electric

Honeywell International Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Syska

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global smart lighting market segmentation focuses on Application, Industry Vertical, Offering, Technology, Connectivity, and Region.

By Application

Indoor Lighting

Outdoor Lighting

By Industry Vertical

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Automotive

Others

By Offering

Hardware

Software

By Lighting Technology

LED

Halogen

Incandescent

Fluorescent

CFL

By Connectivity Technology

Bluetooth

Zigbee

WiFi

DALI

OTHERS

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

