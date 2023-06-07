Electric Motors Market Overview by Recent Opportunities, Growth Size, Regional Analysis and Forecasts to 2030

Report Ocean recently released a comprehensive report on the Electric Motors Market, providing extensive insights into its demand, growth prospects, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the industry’s structure and potential at both global and regional levels. It covers essential information on research and development activities, new product launches, and product responses from leading global and local companies. The report presents the data in a structured manner, incorporating graphical presentations and diagrammatic examinations of the global market across different regions.

The global electric motors market size was US$ 141.1 billion in 2021. The global electric motors market is forecast to grow to US$ 240.1 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Electric motors are devices that operate on the electromagnetic induction principle. An electric motor is made up of bearings, rotors, windings, air gaps, stators, and commutators. Hybrid autos, appliances, electric vehicles, fans, disc drivers, and power tools all use electric motors to operate.

Factors Influencing the Market

The increasing industrialization and growing manufacturing segment will fuel the growth of the global electric motors market during the forecast period. The governments of emerging economies, majorly in Asia-Pacific, are focusing on strengthening industrialization. As a result, the electric motors market will grow significantly during the forecast period.

Growing foreign direct investment, majorly to promote the manufacturing industry, will benefit the overall electric motors market during the forecast period.

The increasing demand for motor-driven household appliances is forecast to surge the market growth in the coming years. In addition, a growing number of innovations in the electric motor segment will benefit the electric motor market.

The benefits of electric motors, such as operational efficiency & improved insulation, will accelerate the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, growing motorized automation will escalate the market growth in the coming years.

However, the high cost of electric motors, limited range of electric motors, and lack of awareness among consumers about the benefits of electric motors may restrain the growth of the electric motors market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic emerged as a huge downfall for the electric motors market. The demand for electric motors reduced from the oil and gas sector. In addition, people stopped purchasing costly products due to this crisis. Thus, the demand for electric motors from end-use industries also reduced drastically. Moreover, manufacturing operations were also hampered due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Shortage of raw material, labor, and other necessities caused disruptions, which hampered the manufacturing activities. As a result, the electric motor market witnessed a significant decline to an extent.

Regional Analysis

Due to technical advancements and massive expenditures in industrialization, Asia-Pacific electric motors market is forecast to grow at the fastest rate. In addition, increasing government investments and the rising oil and gas industry will benefit the regional electric motors market during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

Ametek Inc.

Arc Systems Inc.

Asmo Co. Ltd.

Baldor Electric Company Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Franklin Electric Co.

General Electric

Johnson Electric

Nidec Corporation

Rockwell Automation

Siemens.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global electric motors market segmentation focuses on Product, Application, and Region.

The electric motors market has been segmented based on product type –

AC Motors

DC Motors

The electric motors market has been segmented based on application –

Industrial Machinery

Residential

Commercial

Transportation

Others (Agriculture)

Based on Region, the electric motors market has been segmented into-

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

