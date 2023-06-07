Power Electronics Market Top Leading Players with Strategies and Forecast 2030 | US$ 58.9 billion

Report Ocean recently released a comprehensive report on the Power Electronics Market, providing extensive insights into its demand, growth prospects, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the industry’s structure and potential at both global and regional levels. It covers essential information on research and development activities, new product launches, and product responses from leading global and local companies. The report presents the data in a structured manner, incorporating graphical presentations and diagrammatic examinations of the global market across different regions.

The global power electronics market size was US$ 38.1 billion in 2021. The global power electronics market is forecast to grow to US$ 58.9 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Power electronics finds its applications in the electric vehicle segment. Power electronics offer compact and high-efficient solutions to power conversion, which is crucial in electric vehicles. Power electronics transmit electricity from a source to a load in a compact and sturdy manner. This gadget uses diodes and transistors to control the transfer of electric power from one form to another.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic was unfavorable to the power electronics market owing to global supply chain disruptions and trade declines in the market. In addition, the shortage of raw materials, components, and laborers in the manufacturing activities adversely impacted the overall market.

Factors Influencing the Market

The increasing adoption of power electronics technology in the renewable energy sector is driving the growth of the global power electronics market. In addition, the rising penetration of power electronic devices in utility applications, together with rising demand for high power density in electronics, will boost the market growth.

The benefits of the power electronics devices, such as high performance, superior electrical stability, and optimization of energy consumption, will surge its adoption among various verticals.

The beneficial applications of power electronics in the electric vehicle sector will accelerate the growth of the market in the coming years. EVs are gaining rapid traction due to growing pollution and rising fuel prices. The potential scope of the EV segment will also drive the growth of energy-efficient battery-powered portable devices during the forecast period.

The complex integration process may hamper the growth of the global power electronics market.

The growing number of developments and partnerships in the power electronics industry will be beneficial for the market. Toshiba launched “MG800FXF2YMS3,” a silicon carbide (SiC) MOSFET module, in 2021.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold dominance in the global power electronics market. The growth of the market is attributed to the robust development of 5G infrastructure, increasing industrial automation, and rising initiatives to install charging stations in the region.

Asia-Pacific power electronics market is forecast to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market. This growth is attributed to the growing presence of consumer electronics, ICT, industrial, and automotive sectors in emerging countries like Japan, China, and South Korea.

Rising demand for electricity and government measures to promote renewable energy infrastructure will contribute to the regional market growth. Furthermore, the presence of industry leaders such as Toshiba, Mitsubishi Electric, Huawei, Fuji Electric, BYD, etc., will boost the market growth.

Competitors in the Market

NXP Semiconductors

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

STMicroelectronics

ABB

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

The global power electronics market segmentation focuses on Application, End User, Material, Device Type, and Region

By Application

Power management

UPS

Renewable

Other

By End-User

Telecommunication

Industrial

Automotive

Consumer electronics

Military & defense

Energy & Power

Others

By Material

Silicon carbide (SiC)

Gallium nitride (GaN)

Sapphire

Others

By Device Type

Power Discrete Diode Transistors Thyristor

Power modules Intelligent power module Power integrated module

Power IC Power management integrated circuit (PMIC) Application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)

Thyristor

Power Module

Intelligent Power Module

Power Integrated Module

Power IC

Power Management IC

Application-Specific IC

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

