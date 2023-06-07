Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Market Overview by Recent Opportunities, Growth Size, Regional Analysis and Forecasts to 2030

Report Ocean recently released a comprehensive report on the Electric Vehicle Charging Cables Market, providing extensive insights into its demand, growth prospects, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the industry’s structure and potential at both global and regional levels. It covers essential information on research and development activities, new product launches, and product responses from leading global and local companies. The report presents the data in a structured manner, incorporating graphical presentations and diagrammatic examinations of the global market across different regions.

The global electric vehicle charging cables market size was US$ 322 million in 2021. The global electric vehicle charging cables market is forecast to grow to US$ 2310 million by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak has had a tremendous negative impact on the supply chain, thus hampering the growth of the overall automotive industry. Moreover, the Chinese market holds the highest share in the automotive industry, particularly for the EV segment. The country was one of the prominent countries affected highly due to the pandemic. As a result, the global electric vehicle charging cables market witnessed significant challenges due to the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rising need for electric vehicle charging infrastructure will offer lucrative growth opportunities for the companies in the global electric vehicle charging cables market. The International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates that the number of EV charging points has increased by approximately 44% from 2017 and 2018. Companies are also investing highly to establish the charging infrastructure. For instance, Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) inked a pact with Marriott International with the aim to build electric vehicle charging infrastructure in India.

In addition, a growing number of government initiatives to increase the adoption of electric vehicles are driving the market growth. China, the United States, France, the Netherlands, Norway, and Japan have all made significant investments in the construction of charging infrastructure. As a result, it will boost the growth of the global electric vehicle charging cables market.

The global electric vehicle charging cables market is forecast to gain traction due to growing urbanization and increasing employment rate.

The presence of wireless EV charging may hamper the growth of the global electric vehicle charging cables market.

The introduction of advanced EV charging cables is forecast to benefit the global electric vehicle charging cables market. Leoni AG introduced a novel charging cable concept that offers enhanced safety and prevents cable damage even in dark areas. Moreover, in October 2021, TE Connectivity unveiled 3 novel products. Thus, such advancements will result in offering huge benefits to the market players.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is forecast to hold dominance in the global electric vehicle charging cables market, owing to the significant contribution of China, which holds the highest revenue in the market. In addition, growing initiatives from the governments to establish electric vehicle charging infrastructure and reduce pollution will significantly contribute to the market growth during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

Aptiv

LEONI

TE Connectivity

BESEN-Group

PHOENIX CONTACT

Coroplast

DYDEN CORPORATION

Grupo General Cable Sistemas

Chengdu Khons Technology Co., Ltd.

Tesla

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

The global electric vehicle charging cables market segmentation focuses on Power Supply, Cable Length, Charging Level, Shape, Application, and Region.

Power Supply Outlook

Alternate Charging (AC)

Direct Charging (DC)

Cable Length Outlook

Below 5 meters

6 meters to 10 meters

Above 10 meters

Charging Level Outlook

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Shape Outlook

Straight Cable

Coiled Cable

Application Outlook

Private Charging

Public Charging

Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

