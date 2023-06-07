Printed Electronics Market 2023 Witness Widespread Expansion of Industry Growth with leading Molex LLC, Samsung, LG Display

Report Ocean recently released a comprehensive report on the Printed Electronics Market, providing extensive insights into its demand, growth prospects, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the industry’s structure and potential at both global and regional levels. It covers essential information on research and development activities, new product launches, and product responses from leading global and local companies. The report presents the data in a structured manner, incorporating graphical presentations and diagrammatic examinations of the global market across different regions.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol421

The global printed electronics market size was US$ 9.78 billion in 2021. The global printed electronics market is forecast to grow to US$ 29.2 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Printed electronics is a printing technology used in the development of electronic devices. The system finds its applications in automotive, healthcare, consumer electronics, and other industries.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rapid growth rate of the consumer electronic, healthcare, and automotive industry is driving the growth of the global printed electronics market. In addition, increasing demand for next-generation flexible products will boost the market growth in the coming years.

The rising penetration of IoT in every industry and the growing use of OLED displays will boost the growth of the global printed electronics market during the study period.

The trending use of smart and connected devices and growing consumer demand for advanced wearable devices will accelerate the market growth. In addition, the trending use of smart packaging solutions, medical devices, and smart apparel will fuel the market growth in the coming years.

The high cost associated with the installation of the printing system may hamper the growth of the market.

The growing healthcare expenditure will benefit the global printed electronics market. Furthermore, the advent of novel applications and the rising number of investments by the industry players will provide significant growth opportunities in the market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific printed electronics market is forecast to grow significantly due to the contribution of emerging economies like China, Japan, and South Korea. The adoption of printed electronics is increasing in these countries. In addition, the growing awareness about the benefits of printed electronics, such as transparency, lightweight, flexibility are driving the growth of the regional printed electronics market.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol421

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak has significantly limited the growth of the printed electronics market. The end-use industry of devices such as consumer electronics and automotive witnessed severe and abrupt setbacks. Thus, it affected the global printed electronics market. Furthermore, import-export restrictions created several obstacles in the shipment of printed electronics, thereby hampering the overall trade activities. Companies like Samsung, LG witnessed a significant downfall in terms of revenue mainly due to the temporary closure of production of components.

Competitors in the Market

Molex LLC

Samsung

LG Display

Agfa-Gevaert Group

Palo Alto Research Center Incorporated.

DuPont

Nissha Co., Ltd.

BASF SE

NovaCentrix

E Ink Holdings Inc.

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

Based on printing technology:

Inkjet Printing Continuous Inkjet Printing Drop-on-demand Inkjet Printing Thermal drop-on-demand inkjet printing Piezo drop-on-demand inkjet printing Electrostatic drop-on-demand inkjet printing

Screen Printing Flatbed Screen Printing Rotary Screen Printing

Flexographic Printing

Gravure Printing

Other Printing Technologies

Download Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report ) @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol421

Based on material

Inks Conductive Inks Conductive silver inks Conductive copper inks Transparent conductive inks Silver copper inks Carbon inks Dielectric Inks Other Inks

Substrates Organic Substrates Polymers Polyimides Polyethylene naphthalate Polyethylene terephthalate Paper Polyacrylate Polystyrene Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) Polyvinyl alcohol Other Organic Substrates Inorganic Substrates Glass Other Inorganic Substrates



Based on resolution:

Below 100 Lines/CM

100 To 200 Lines/CM

Above 200 Lines/CM

Based on applications:

Displays E-paper Displays Electrochromic displays Electrophoretic displays Other e-paper displays Electroluminescent (EL) Displays OLED displays Flexible OLED displays LCD

RFID Tags

Batteries

Photovoltaic Cells Sensors Touch Sensors Gas Sensors Humidity Sensors Pressure Sensors Image Sensors Temperature Sensors Others

Lighting Electroluminescent Lighting Organic Light-emitting Diode (OLED) Lighting

Other Applications

Based on the end-use industry:

Automotive & Transportation

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Construction & Architecture

Retail & Packaging

Other End-use Industries

Different substrates transport techniques used in printed electronics:

Roll-to-Roll

Sheet-to-Sheet

Sheet-on-Shuttle

Enquire before purchasing this report-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol421

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

The report utilizes several strategic analysis tools, including PESTLE (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Legal, and Environmental) analysis and SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats) analysis.

PESTLE Analysis:

Political factors: Examining trade policies, budgetary and tax policies, political stability, and government regulations that may impact the market.

Economic factors: Analyzing interest rates, employment/unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates that influence the market.

Social factors: Assessing shifts in attitudes, habits, family demographics, and educational and cultural trends that shape consumer behavior.

Technological factors: Evaluating research and development, automation, and advancements in digital or mobile technologies affecting the market.

Legal factors: Considering labor laws, consumer protection laws, health and safety regulations, and international trade restrictions impacting market operations.

Environmental factors: Understanding climate concerns, recycling practices, carbon footprint management, waste management, and sustainability efforts affecting the market.

SWOT Analysis:

Strengths: Identifying internal factors that give the company a competitive advantage and distinguishing capabilities in the market.

Weaknesses: Assessing internal limitations and areas where the company lags behind competitors or faces challenges.

Opportunities: Examining external factors or market conditions that present potential growth prospects or favorable circumstances for the company.

Threats: Identifying external factors or challenges in the market that may pose risks or obstacles to the company’s success.

The PESTLE and SWOT analyses help provide a comprehensive understanding of the market landscape, enabling businesses to make informed decisions and develop effective strategies.

Full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol421

About Report Ocean:

Report Ocean is a renowned provider of market research reports, offering high-quality insights to clients in various industries. Their goal is to assist clients in achieving their top line and bottom line objectives, thereby enhancing their market share in today’s competitive environment. As a trusted source for innovative market research reports, Report Ocean serves as a comprehensive solution for individuals, organizations, and industries seeking valuable market intelligence.

Contact Information:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, United States

Telephone: +1 888 212 3539 (US – Toll-Free)

For more information and to explore their offerings, visit their website at: https://www.reportocean.com/