Refrigeration Insulation Materials Market Size, Analysis By Growth Rate, Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2023-2030

Report Ocean recently released a comprehensive report on the Refrigeration Insulation Materials Market, providing extensive insights into its demand, growth prospects, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the industry’s structure and potential at both global and regional levels. It covers essential information on research and development activities, new product launches, and product responses from leading global and local companies. The report presents the data in a structured manner, incorporating graphical presentations and diagrammatic examinations of the global market across different regions.

The global refrigeration insulation materials market size was US$ 4 billion in 2021. The global refrigeration insulation material market is forecast to grow to US$ 7.1 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Refrigeration insulation systems decline heat movement in cooled rooms, including cars, refrigerated pipes, warehouses, and HVAC systems. In addition, refrigeration insulating materials extend the life of cooling systems. It enhances the performance of the device by preventing system degradation.

Factors Influencing the Market Growth

The rising trade of commercial and industrial refrigerators is the primary factor driving the growth of the global refrigeration insulation materials market. In addition, the rising demand for cryogenic insulation is forecast to benefit the market during the study period.

Furthermore, the trending use of cold beverages, including energy drinks, beer, and cold drinks, and the increasing need for food safety are forecast to fuel the demand for refrigeration. As a result, the global refrigeration insulation materials market will grow rapidly.

Rising urbanization and growing demand for packed food products are forecast to benefit the market during the study period.

Commercial refrigeration is predicted to register significant growth during the study period. The commercial category will rise due to the rising demand for commercial refrigerators, retail groceries, refrigerated vending machines, and chillers. Thus, the market for refrigeration insulation materials will witness significant growth opportunities in commercial applications.

Regional Analysis

Refrigeration insulation materials demand is growing rapidly in Europe. Thus, Europe will hold the largest market share during the study period, owing to the growing emphasis on low ODP and GWP materials and the rising demand for energy conservation. Moreover, the growing demand for packed products and beverages is another key factor driving the growth of the region. Furthermore, high disposable income, increasing emphasis on advanced technologies is contributing to the growth of the regional market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The demand for luxury items, such as refrigerators, declined drastically during the pandemic. People avoided cold drinks in order to boost their immunity during this health emergency. As a result, the global refrigeration insulation materials market witnessed various challenges, which declined the market growth.

During the pandemic, the supply chain was highly disrupted. Players had to witness several obstacles in order to survive in the market. Moreover, the shutdown of manufacturing activities further hampered market growth.

Competitors in the Market

Armacell International S.A.

Aspen Aerogels

Morgan Advanced Materials

Johns Manville

Zotefoams

NMC SA

Cabot Corporation

Lydall Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global refrigeration insulation materials market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, End-Use, and Region.

On the basis of type

Elastomeric foam (NBR & EPDM)

PU & PIR

Polystyrene Foam (XPS & EPS)

Fiberglass

Phenolic Foam

Others (Aerogel, Cellular Glass, Perlite, Plastic Foams, and others)

On the basis of application

Commercial

Industrial

Cryogenic

Refrigerated Transportation

On the basis of end-use industry

Food -& Beverage

Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals

Oil & Gas and Petrochemicals

Others (Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Semiconductor, and Textile)

On the basis of Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

