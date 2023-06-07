Taiwan prepares to export mangoes to US after 30 years

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — More than 30 years after reaching an agreement, Taiwan is preparing to export mangoes to the United States, reports said Wednesday (June 7).

The Bureau of Animal and Plant Health Inspection and Quarantine (BAPHIQ) said that for the first time since 1992, it had received an application from a business to supply the U.S. market with the fruit. From the beginning of 2023 until June 6, Taiwan exported 899.1 metric tons of mangoes, mostly to Asian markets, according to the Council of Agriculture (COA).

Hong Kong was the prime destination for Taiwanese mangoes, accounting for 367.77 tons, and closely followed by South Korea, with 365.92 tons. Japan came third, importing 104.18 tons, and China fourth, with 45.8 tons. Unlike other agricultural products from Taiwan, mangoes have not been hit by sudden import bans from Beijing, CNA reported.

New Zealand, Australia, Singapore, and Canada each imported between 1 and 7 metric tons of Taiwan mangoes. Macau, Malaysia, Palau, and Vietnam each accounted for less than 1 ton.

The main problem with exporting mangoes from Taiwan to the U.S. is distance, the report said. Travel time by ship is at least 20 days, exceeding the fruit’s ripening period, while moving them by plane is too expensive.

Food safety procedures include the filing of documents but also the stationing of a U.S. inspector in Taiwan who must ensure each batch of fruit corresponds to the agreed-upon rules between the two countries, BAPHIQ said. Officials added that similar proceedings are enforced for mango exports to most Asian countries.