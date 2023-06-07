Tax proposed for vacant residences to lower Taiwan house prices

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The government is facing calls to introduce a tax on vacant homes to address the high price of housing in Taiwan.

The low rate of tax on property incentivizes property owners to leave houses vacant and wait for increases in value, the New Power Party (NPP) said in a press conference on Tuesday (June 6), per UDN. NPP Chair Wang Wan-yu (王婉諭) said this is making life difficult for the 2 to 3 million Taiwanese renters, most of whom are aged between 20 to 39, and are on low salaries.

The NPP called on the government to adopt a tax rate that increases depending on how long a house is left empty, and said it had commissioned a survey showing nearly 80% of people supported the tax. It said the tax should be targeted at empty houses in urban areas, and those in rural areas would be exempt, though the party has yet to announce specific policy details.

Taiwan's tax rate on residential buildings is between 1.2% to 3.6%, according to PWC data from 2023. In 2021, National Sun Yat-sen University Professor Lee Ming-hsuan (李明軒) told Commonwealth that Taiwan’s average effective property tax rate was only 0.12%, which she said is far below that seen in other major international cities.

A Taiwanese real estate specialist who goes by the name of Sway said the Kuomintang (KMT) and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) have little appetite for introducing more taxes on housing, as it would upset their property-owning base. The DPP recently put in place a range of measures targeting high house prices, including regulations to prevent property speculation, but has so far failed to reign in prices.

The average price of housing in Taiwan remained relatively flat between 2015 and 2019, and has been steadily rising since, according to data from the Ministry of the Interior. The average cost of renting property also steadily increased throughout this period, while wages remained persistently low.

The call for increased taxes on unoccupied houses comes as the average house size in Taiwan is getting smaller. According to government data released on Tuesday, the average house size in Taiwan was down 3.1 ping (one ping is equal to 3.3 square meters) from the same period last year to 30.6 ping.

The locality with the smallest average house size was Taipei at 28.5 ping, while the largest was on the outlying island of Kinmen at 57.19 ping.