Taiwan YouTuber faces backlash for video criticizing Japanese restaurants

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese YouTuber Tsai A-ga's (蔡阿嘎) video criticizing five restaurant chains in Japan ignited controversy in Taiwan and Japan last week.

Tsai criticized what he called the poor quality and lackluster decor of five restaurant chains in Japan: Yoshinoya, Fujisoba, Denny's, Kentucky Fried Chicken, and Nakau. In the video, Tsai and his team loudly criticized the food in Chinese while their camera equipment occupied the aisle.

The video, shot in Japan, sparked outrage among Taiwanese netizens, who saw Tsai's behavior as disrespectful and arrogant. The incident gained significant attention in Japan, with Fuji Television and other Japanese media outlets reporting on the YouTuber's activities.

The controversy also went viral on Twitter, causing a backlash from Japanese netizens, according to UDN. In response to the backlash, Tsai removed the controversial video and issued a second apology on Tuesday (June 6).

Tsai expressed his intention to interview customers from the five restaurants and contribute to strengthening the relationship between Taiwan and Japan.

Akio Yaita, the Taipei bureau head of Japan's Sankei Shimbun, said that if the video results in a decrease in customers or a fall in stock prices, or any evidence that it hindered business, Tsai could be subject to civil liability.



Tsai A-ga (second left) and team members apologize for offensive behavior. (YouTube video)