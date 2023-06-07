Organic Food Market Size Is Likely To Reach US$ In 2031 | Sresta Natural Bioproducts Pvt.Ltd, Phalada Agro Research Foundations Pvt.Ltd

Report Ocean has recently published a comprehensive study on the Organic Food Market, covering the prediction period of 2023-2031. Throughout the years, this report has diligently examined the industry, taking into account various factors such as macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, microeconomic parameters, GDP growth rate, inflation rate, and market demand-supply scenarios.

A comprehensive market research report has recently analyzed the worldwide “Organic Food Market” industry, employing segmentation based on Geographical Regions, Country, Company, Types, and Applications. Within the Beauty and Personal Care Packaging sector, numerous prominent Key Players[Suminter India Organics Private Limited, Nature Bio-Foods Limited, Organic India Private Limited, Sresta Natural Bioproducts Pvt.Ltd, Phalada Agro Research Foundations Pvt.Ltd, ElWorld Agro, Mother Earth, Mehrotra Consumer Products Pvt. Ltd, Morarka Organic Foods Pvt. Ltd, Nature Pearls Pvt.Ltd, Conscious Food Private Limited, Nourish Organics Foods Pvt Ltd, EcoFarms (India) Ltd], have emerged as leaders by implementing diverse strategies aimed at extending their market presence and strengthening their industry position. This report furnishes valuable insights to stakeholders and participants operating in the global market, equipping them with a competitive edge and offering a robust resource to fulfill their business needs effectively.

Report Ocean, revealed that the India organic food market was worth USD 1,013.4 million in the year 2021. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.90%, earning revenue of around USD 3594.0 million by the end of 2022

Russia-Ukraine War on Market

The market is anticipated to suffer because of the Russia-Ukraine War. The demand for the market has decreased as a result of the political unrest and economic unrest in the area. The war had a detrimental impact on global economic activity, adding to inflationary pressures globally and hindering the post-pandemic recovery, even if it was not the primary cause of the slower-than-anticipated economic growth in 2022 and revised estimates for 2023.

Increasing Availability of Organic Food in Retails Stores and Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

The sales of organic food are highly dominated by online platforms as of now which restricts the products among urban regions only. Therefore, organic food brands are increasingly focusing on improving their distribution channels and launching their products in retail stores and supermarkets/hypermarkets to increase their product penetration. The countrywide retail chains such as Big Bazaar, Easyday, etc., are putting organic foods to attract customers. This is anticipated to boost the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Favorable Government Initiatives Is Driving The India Organic Food Market Growth

The Government of India is significantly focusing on expanding the organic food market and is already taking various initiatives to boost the market growth. For instance, the government announced a Rs. 10,000 crore fund to help brand and promote healthy foods produced across India, which is expected to benefit around 2 lakh MSMEs. Such initiatives are anticipated to drive the India organic food market growth in the forecast period.

India Organic Food Market – By Distribution Channel

Based on distribution channels, the India organic food market is segmented into online channels, offline channels. The online channels are the primary distribution channels for organic food in India. This is because organic food products are easily available through e-commerce platforms such as Amazon.in, Flipkart, etc., as well as grocery websites such as BigBaskart, JioMart, etc. The availability of a wide range of products on these online stores acts as a major driving factor for the growth of the online sales channel segment.

India Organic Food Market – Regional Insights

Geographically, the India organic food market is segmented into North India, South India, East India, And West India. West India dominates the India organic food market owing to the rapid consumer shift and increasing availability of these products in urban cities such as Mumbai, Pune, etc. Following west, South India also covers substantial market share with states like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, etc., which are pulling the demand for organic food owing to the presence of a large younger working-class population in this region.

Impact of COVID-19 on India Organic Food Market

The India organic food market registered significant growth post the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak in the country. The global pandemic raised health concerns among Indian consumers as well as conscious towards what they are consuming. Furthermore, the pandemic also spurred the demand for sustainability to avoid further damage by the food industry to the environment. As a result, organic food brands are increasingly launching their products in the Indian market to establish themselves as leading players, which is anticipated to drive the market growth in the forecast period.

Market Segment:

By Product Type(Dairy, Bakery Products, Fruits & Vegetables, Snacks, Meats/Fish & Poultry, Sauce And Condiment, Processed Food, Packaged Food, Others)

By Distribution Channel(Online Channels, Offline Channels)

By Region(North India, South India, East India, West India)

PESTLE Five Forces and SWOT Analysis:

The report carries out five forces analysis to better understand market conditions. These factors are the bargaining power of customers, the bargaining power of suppliers, the threat of new competitors, the threat of substitutes, and the threat of rivalry.

-Political (including trade, budgetary, and tax policies, as well as political policy and stability)

-Economic factors (interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, costs of raw materials, and foreign exchange rates)

-Social (shifts in attitudes and habits, as well as shifting family demographics and educational and cultural trends)

Technological (research and development, automation, changes in digital or mobile technologies)

-Legal (labor laws, consumer protection laws, health, and safety laws, international trade regulations and limits)

-Environmental considerations (climate, recycling practices, carbon footprint, waste management, and sustainability)

SWOT is a strategic analytical tool for evaluating a company’s strengths and weaknesses, opportunities accessible to the company, and threats the company faces. Both organizational and individual levels can benefit from using SWOT analysis.

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

