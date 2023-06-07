Taipei Metro to add Korean to station announcements

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Passengers traveling on the Taipei MRT will start hearing broadcasts in Korean in late August as Taiwan sees an increasing number of tourists from South Korea.

Station announcements in Korean will be available at 15 stations, including the Taipei Main Station, Zhongshan, Dongmen, Taipei 101/World Trade Center, Tamsui, Ximen, Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall, Minquan West Road, Songjiang Nanjing, Zhongxiao Xinsheng, Guting, Nanjing Fuxing, Zhongxiao Fuxing, Daan, and Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center.

The move is part of Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation’s (TRTC) effort to improve its services. A total of 2.14 million South Koreans visited Taiwan between 2018 and March, second only to 3.42 million Japanese tourists.

The selection of stations took into account the tourist attractions that appear to be a magnet for South Koreans, including Taipei 101, Huashan 1914 Creative Park, Yongkang commercial district, Ximending, Tamsui, Jiufen, and Pingxi, according to TRTC, citing online discussions and social media check-ins.

This follows the introduction of station announcements in Japanese in August 2018, which are available at 13 stations. From August, riders can hear broadcasts in Japanese at eight additional stations, including Minquan W. Rd., Songjiang Nanjing, Zhongxiao Xinsheng, Guting, Nanjing Fuxing, Zhongxiao Fuxing, Daan, and Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center.

With the adjustment, MRT station announcements will be made in the following order: Mandarin, foreign languages (English, Japanese, and Korean), Taiwanese, and Hakka. The digital bulletin on trains will only display station names in Chinese and English, according to TRTC.