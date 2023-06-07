Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taipei Metro to add Korean to station announcements

Measure reflects rise in South Korean tourists to Taiwan

  199
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/06/07 12:20
Taipei Metro. 

Taipei Metro.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Passengers traveling on the Taipei MRT will start hearing broadcasts in Korean in late August as Taiwan sees an increasing number of tourists from South Korea.

Station announcements in Korean will be available at 15 stations, including the Taipei Main Station, Zhongshan, Dongmen, Taipei 101/World Trade Center, Tamsui, Ximen, Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall, Minquan West Road, Songjiang Nanjing, Zhongxiao Xinsheng, Guting, Nanjing Fuxing, Zhongxiao Fuxing, Daan, and Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center.

The move is part of Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation’s (TRTC) effort to improve its services. A total of 2.14 million South Koreans visited Taiwan between 2018 and March, second only to 3.42 million Japanese tourists.

The selection of stations took into account the tourist attractions that appear to be a magnet for South Koreans, including Taipei 101, Huashan 1914 Creative Park, Yongkang commercial district, Ximending, Tamsui, Jiufen, and Pingxi, according to TRTC, citing online discussions and social media check-ins.

This follows the introduction of station announcements in Japanese in August 2018, which are available at 13 stations. From August, riders can hear broadcasts in Japanese at eight additional stations, including Minquan W. Rd., Songjiang Nanjing, Zhongxiao Xinsheng, Guting, Nanjing Fuxing, Zhongxiao Fuxing, Daan, and Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center.

With the adjustment, MRT station announcements will be made in the following order: Mandarin, foreign languages (English, Japanese, and Korean), Taiwanese, and Hakka. The digital bulletin on trains will only display station names in Chinese and English, according to TRTC.
Taipei
Taipei Metro
MRT
TRTC
stations
trains
broadcast
announcement
Korean
Japanese
South Korea
Taiwan

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's 'me too' moment enters 6th day as dozens of sexual harassment stories emerge
Taiwan's 'me too' moment enters 6th day as dozens of sexual harassment stories emerge
2023/06/06 18:31
Taiwan, Slovakia ink 8 agreements in healthcare, technology, education
Taiwan, Slovakia ink 8 agreements in healthcare, technology, education
2023/06/06 17:28
TSMC sees Taiwan semiconductor business as element of regional stability
TSMC sees Taiwan semiconductor business as element of regional stability
2023/06/06 17:19
Eswatini pledges continued support for Taiwan at UN
Eswatini pledges continued support for Taiwan at UN
2023/06/06 15:49
Renovated food court at Taipei Songshan Terminal 2 opens
Renovated food court at Taipei Songshan Terminal 2 opens
2023/06/06 14:24