JustCo Central Plaza offers modern officegoers an ideal fusion of work and life

With easy access to abundant lifestyle options and neighbouring business districts, JustCo Central Plaza offers an ideal fusion of work and life for the modern worker.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 7 June 2023 - JustCo, Asia's leading flexible workspace provider, announced today the opening of JustCo Central Plaza, the company's fifth co-working centre outside Singapore's downtown core. Nestled in the mature city-fringe estate of Tiong Bahru, JustCo Central Plaza is not only surrounded by an extensive array of lifestyle options, but also well-connected to the neighbouring Downtown Core, One-north and Jurong Lake District (JLD) via Singapore's extensive transport network. The easy access to both lifestyle and work amenities makes JustCo Central Plaza a front runner for workspace options, offering an ideal fusion of work and life for the modern worker.Located next to Tiong Bahru MRT, JustCo Central Plaza is well supported by lifestyle amenities including shopping mall, banks, clinics, childcare centres, hawker centre, supermarket, and eateries. For the working adult striving towards better work-life integration, a typical workday can now be better utilised with effective time management. The busy working parent can take advantage of the time before and after work to manage childcare needs, bank appointments or even do grocery shopping. As for modern workers seeking a quick respite in between or after work, they can also instantly recharge over local delights and specialty coffee with Tiong Bahru Market and hipster cafes just round the corner.Apart from better work-life integration, JustCo Central Plaza also promises productivity in a beautifully furnished facility. The new centre is well-equipped with private office suites hot-desking zones , work lounge, meeting rooms with video conferencing capabilities, quiet pods and collaboration areas that support different work modalities. Drawing inspiration from Tiong Bahru's rich heritage, the 21,000 square feet facility features a crimson-tiled table and chair set drawing inspiration from the older Housing Board flat void deck furniture. Artworks featuring these heritage elements are also on display in the workspace, further infusing the workspace with a sense of nostalgia which contributes to the fostering of creativity and positivity amongst employees.The launch of JustCo Central Plaza also rides on the back of a growing adoption of decentralised workforce policy in Singapore, with more businesses setting up offices in regional business districts outside Downtown Core. Coupled with Singapore's long-term urban planning strategy of decentralisation and bringing work closer to home, JustCo Central Plaza offers businesses a prime satellite workspace option. With major development and rejuvenation plans underway in Downtown Core, JLD and One-north, JustCo Central Plaza functions as a suitable midpoint for inter-organisational collaborations. Officegoers based at JustCo Central Plaza can not only conveniently commute to these high-growth districts for face-to-face meetings, but also invite counterparts over for discussions. Not to mention, ongoing developments in neighbouring districts will also offer new opportunities for businesses seeking expansion.With the launch of JustCo Central Plaza, JustCo Singapore now operates a total of 19 centres, including four existing centres in the regional business districts of Tampines, JLD and One-north, as well as 14 other centres in Downtown Core and Central Singapore. Entrepreneurs can look forward to leveraging JustCo's co-working facilities and connections with the wider business community to forge new collaborations or drive expansion plans. Businesses that have signed up for JustCo memberships will also enjoy convenient access to over 40 JustCo co-working centres in nine gateway cities across Asia Pacific."While many businesses still value the prime location and instant connectivity with the wider business community in our Downtown core, setting up satellite offices in well-developed districts close to regional business parks or at city-fringe areas are also ideal for businesses seeking expansion," said Kong Wan Long, Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer, JustCo. In fact, JustCo has observed a strong demand for centres located in regional business districts, comparable to that of JustCo centres in Downtown core, reflecting the diverse workspace needs of businesses in the hybrid work era."Our JustCo centres located in or bordering regional business districts and residential areas are well-connected to an extensive network of work and lifestyle amenities. Modern workers striving for better work-life integration can take full advantage of these amenities to optimise productivity in a typical workday. As we continue to ramp up our co-working offerings, we are excited to reimagine the possibilities of work-life integration and how we can further enhance the quality of work and life for the modern worker," added Kong.JustCo's latest partnership with Frasers Property to manage JustCo Central Plaza also further strengthens its long-term pivot towards an asset-light management strategy. More management partnership contracts with leading real estate developers will be signed in the pipeline to drive continuous growth for JustCo's co-working portfolio.Hashtag: #JustCo

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

JustCo Global

JustCo is Asia Pacific's leading provider of flexible workspace for businesses of all sizes seeking flexible solutions to nimbly scale their operations. JustCo's value proposition lies in its focus on high-quality fitouts, attractive locations, and a seamless experience via technology to work from any of its spaces. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Singapore, JustCo has over 40 co-working spaces across nine major cities in Asia Pacific.



We make work better by revolutionising how people work, empowering our ever-growing community with exceptional flexibility, opportunities and experiences.

