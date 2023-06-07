Ukrainian-born actress leads Taiwanese rhythmic gymnastics team to 12 gold medals

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Ukrainian-born Taiwanese actress and model Larisa Bakurova (瑞莎) has led her team of rhythmic gymnasts to 12 gold medals at an international competition in the Philippines.

Bakurova's team, Rising Star RG, which she founded in 2016, took part in the 19th Junior and 14th Senior Rhythmic Gymnastics Asian Championships in Manila from May 31 to June 3. On Tuesday (June 6), Bakurova announced on her Facebook page that her team members won 12 gold medals in the competition.

Bakurova said her school's four athletes had just finished competing in Taiwan's national tournament a few days before taking part in the competition. Bukurova pointed out that her team members competed against athletes from the national teams of other countries under the age of 12, gaining valuable experience.

She identified the four gold-medal-winning gymnasts as Li Hsin-fei (李昕霏), Lin Yu-chieh (林羽潔), Lin Hsiang-yu (林緗語), and Lo Hsin-ju (羅欣如). She said that her team members won in all the age categories they participated in, thanked their fans for their support, and wrote that she was "Sooo proud of them!!!"

As can be seen in photos from the event, when her school's gymnasts received their awards, they rushed toward the podium as they carried the Taiwan flag on their backs.



(Facebook, Larisa Bakurova photo)



(Facebook, Larisa Bakurova photo)



(Facebook, Larisa Bakurova photo)