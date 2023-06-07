Earthquake hits Taiwan ally Haiti, days after floods kill 42

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Haiti was hit by an earthquake that killed three just days after 42 people died and dozens more went missing or were injured in severe flooding.

The 4.9 magnitude quake struck on Tuesday (June 6), two days after the government announced over 13,600 homes had been flooded and the death toll was rising. "My government, together with national and international institutions, is adopting urgent measures to meet the demands of the day," Prime Minister Ariel Henry said in a statement on Sunday (June 4).

Taiwan has allocated US$100,000 (over NT$ 3 million) in immediate aid assistance to Haiti, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Taiwan News in a statement Tuesday evening. “The ROC Embassy in Haiti maintains close contact with local Taiwanese businesspeople, other Taiwanese, and technical personnel.”

The ministry said all Taiwanese in the country are safe, and that it will continue to monitor developments.

Haiti is one of Taiwan’s 13 official diplomatic allies, having maintained formal relations since 1956.



Two people make their way through a flooded street in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, June 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)