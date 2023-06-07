White House official urges peace, stability amid Taiwan Strait tensions

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. must remain vigilant while ensuring peace in the Taiwan Strait, U.S. National Security Council Coordinator for the Indo-Pacific Kurt Campbell said on Tuesday (June 6).

“I do believe that vigilance, important signaling, preparation, these are all essential features of the mission that the U.S. has been engaged in for decades, which is indeed this maintenance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” Campbell said at a Hudson Institute dialogue event.

He stressed the importance of regional stability and said that the U.S. is “enlisting other countries and institutions to make the case publicly that we all have an interest in the maintenance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.” He added that the U.S. must also exercise caution when engaging with China in order to avoid “unintended consequences,” such as a military incident or miscalculation.

Campbell said the U.S. is focused on multi-faceted deterrent messages and actions that “are strong, are durable, are well understood, and publicly communicated.” The White House official also praised Taiwan’s achievements, particularly its democracy and technology.

Relations between the U.S. and China are fraught, as the two countries disagree on many areas including human rights concerns and Taiwan.

On June 4, a Chinese naval ship cut off an American destroyer as it was carrying out a joint exercise with a Canadian frigate, forcing the U.S. ship to take evasive maneuvers.

It was revealed on June 2 that CIA director William Burns traveled to China in May to meet with his Chinese counterparts to emphasize the importance of maintaining open lines of communication in intelligence channels.

On May 23, the new ambassador to the U.S., Xie Feng, said China hopes to work with the U.S. “to increase dialogue, to manage differences and also to expand our cooperation so that our relationship will be back to the right track,” per CNN. Xie said he hopes to improve bilateral ties amid “serious difficulties and challenges.”