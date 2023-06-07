Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

White House official urges peace, stability amid Taiwan Strait tensions

Kurt Campbell says clear deterrence is key to ensuring regional stability

  205
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/06/07 10:42
U.S. National Security Council Coordinator for the Indo-Pacific Kurt Campbell.

U.S. National Security Council Coordinator for the Indo-Pacific Kurt Campbell. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. must remain vigilant while ensuring peace in the Taiwan Strait, U.S. National Security Council Coordinator for the Indo-Pacific Kurt Campbell said on Tuesday (June 6).

“I do believe that vigilance, important signaling, preparation, these are all essential features of the mission that the U.S. has been engaged in for decades, which is indeed this maintenance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” Campbell said at a Hudson Institute dialogue event.

He stressed the importance of regional stability and said that the U.S. is “enlisting other countries and institutions to make the case publicly that we all have an interest in the maintenance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.” He added that the U.S. must also exercise caution when engaging with China in order to avoid “unintended consequences,” such as a military incident or miscalculation.

Campbell said the U.S. is focused on multi-faceted deterrent messages and actions that “are strong, are durable, are well understood, and publicly communicated.” The White House official also praised Taiwan’s achievements, particularly its democracy and technology.

Relations between the U.S. and China are fraught, as the two countries disagree on many areas including human rights concerns and Taiwan.

On June 4, a Chinese naval ship cut off an American destroyer as it was carrying out a joint exercise with a Canadian frigate, forcing the U.S. ship to take evasive maneuvers.

It was revealed on June 2 that CIA director William Burns traveled to China in May to meet with his Chinese counterparts to emphasize the importance of maintaining open lines of communication in intelligence channels.

On May 23, the new ambassador to the U.S., Xie Feng, said China hopes to work with the U.S. “to increase dialogue, to manage differences and also to expand our cooperation so that our relationship will be back to the right track,” per CNN. Xie said he hopes to improve bilateral ties amid “serious difficulties and challenges.”
Taiwan
China
Taiwan Strait
Kurt Campbell
National Security Council
deterrence

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's 'me too' moment enters 6th day as dozens of sexual harassment stories emerge
Taiwan's 'me too' moment enters 6th day as dozens of sexual harassment stories emerge
2023/06/06 18:31
Taiwan, Slovakia ink 8 agreements in healthcare, technology, education
Taiwan, Slovakia ink 8 agreements in healthcare, technology, education
2023/06/06 17:28
TSMC sees Taiwan semiconductor business as element of regional stability
TSMC sees Taiwan semiconductor business as element of regional stability
2023/06/06 17:19
Eswatini pledges continued support for Taiwan at UN
Eswatini pledges continued support for Taiwan at UN
2023/06/06 15:49
Taiwan’s TSMC concerned about labor supply in Germany
Taiwan’s TSMC concerned about labor supply in Germany
2023/06/06 14:05