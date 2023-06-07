Taiwan's historic Cafe Astoria denies it's facing wrecking ball

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The historic Cafe Astoria bakery denied it is being demolished to make way for a commercial tower in Taipei City's Zhongzheng District, but a developer is eyeing the property for a multi-billion urban renewal project.

Cafe Astoria was founded in Taipei's Zhongzheng District in 1949 by six Russian immigrants who fled Shanghai where a confectionary and tearoom also known as the Astoria was located. The cafe was frequented by Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國) and his Belarusian wife Chiang Fang-liang (蔣方良), as well as writers, poets, and artists such as Pai Hsien-yung (白先勇), Chou Meng-tieh (周夢蝶), Yu Guangzhong (余光中), and choreographer Lin Hwai-min (林懷民).

The Astoria has the distinction of being the first Western-style bakery in Taiwan and the first to introduce "birthday cakes" in the country, per Centered on Taiwan. After a fire in 1989, the cafe was shut down, but it was reopened in 2004 due to popular demand.

Kuo Shu-chen (郭淑珍), chairman of Rich Development Co., Ltd., was cited by UDN as saying that his firm was planning on building a 28-story commercial office and residential mixed-use building in the area with a total value of about NT$11 billion (US$358 million). The project is estimated to cover 500 square meters, but negotiations with property owners are still underway.

Kuo said that some of the property owners have safety concerns about the 70-year-old building that houses the cafe and that this is an opportunity to renew the area. She said once all of the property owners consent to the project, the market price is conservatively estimated at NT$1.2 million per ping (3.3 square meters).

According to Kuo, although the restaurant is in a private historic building, "it is no problem to construct a new building there." She pledged that the appearance of the new tower will follow the "original flavor and the design will convey historical value."

She said that the initial estimated cost of the project will be at least NT$100 million to NT$200 million. She said that the goal is to gain full consent from all property owners this year, but she conceded that there are still some outstanding disagreements with owners.

When Taiwan News contacted Cafe Astoria to comment on local reports that demolition was imminent, the representative denied that the restaurant was shutting down. She also denied that the restaurant will be torn down and said discussions between property owners and developers over the project are still ongoing.

An official from the Taipei City Government Department of Cultural Affairs surnamed Chiu (邱) told Taiwan News that a proposal sent by Cafe Astoria to preserve the building through renovation has been approved by the city government. He said that as a historic building, any work conducted on the structure must be carried out to preserve and maintain it.

Chiu said that if the developer wishes to include the cafe in its project, both parties must submit a proposal to the city that will ensure that the building is properly protected and maintained.