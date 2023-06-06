Biofungicides Market Size Is Booming Worldwide | BASF SE, Syngenta AG

The recently published Biofungicides market study comprehensively assesses the future growth prospects of the global market. It offers valuable insights and statistical data on market size and structure spanning the period from 2023 to 2031. The primary objective of this report is to furnish decision-makers with market intelligence and strategic recommendations, empowering them to make informed investment decisions and identify lucrative growth opportunities while recognizing any potential gaps in the market.

Global Biofungicides Market is valued approximately USD 1.4 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.1 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Biofungicides are fungicides which contain a microorganism as the active ingredient and is used to control the spread of fungal pathogens in crops. It is also used as a pest-control in the cultivation of fruits & vegetables, cereals, grains, oilseeds & pulses. The global Biofungicides market is facing challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic which is disrupting some activities in agriculture and supply chains. However, Government of various countries are taking several steps to respond the crisis. For instance: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has also announced the “burden of debt servicing” due to COVID-19 pandemic. Agricultural term and crop loans have been granted a moratorium of three months (till May 31) by banking institutions with 3% concession on the interest rate of crop loans up to INR 300,000 (USD 39367.50) for borrowers. Moreover, the regulatory pressures and harmful effects associated with the use of synthetic plant protectants, growing emphasis on integrated pest management solutions and rising preference for organic products to encourage the adoption of biological products are the factors responsible for the growth of the market over the forecast period.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

For Instance: as per Statista, the global sale of organic food was USD 18 billion in 2000 and has risen by USD 95 billion in 2018. However, technological limitations for the use of biological products and need for frequent reapplications of biofungicides as compared to its chemical counterparts is the major factor restraining the growth of global Biofungicides market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Biofungicides Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing use of integrated pest management solutions has lead the growth of the market. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Syngenta AG

Nufarm

FMC Corporation

Novozymes

Marrone Bio Innovations

Koppert Biological Systems

Isagro S.P.A

Bioworks

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Microbial species

Botanical

By Form:

Wettable powder

Aqueous solution

Granules

By Species:

Bacillus

Trichoderma

Pseudomonas

Streptomyces

Other species

By Application:

Foliar spray

Soil treatment

Seed treatment

Other modes of application

By Crop-type:

Fruits & vegetables

Cereals & grains

Oilseeds & pulses

Other crops

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

The Five Forces analysis examines the following factors:

Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry

The PESTLE analysis takes into account the following dimensions:

Political factors: This includes political policies, stability, and factors related to trade, fiscal policies, and taxation policies.

Economic factors: This involves analyzing interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates.

Social factors: These encompass changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, shifts in attitudes, and changes in lifestyles.

Technological factors: This examines changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, and research and development in the relevant industry.

Legal factors: This entails analyzing employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, as well as international trade regulations and restrictions.

Environmental factors: This dimension considers aspects such as climate change, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability practices.

