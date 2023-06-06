Vertical Farming Market Size Is Set To Fly High In Years To Come | Koninklijke Philips N.V, AeroFarms

The recently published Vertical Farming market study comprehensively assesses the future growth prospects of the global market. It offers valuable insights and statistical data on market size and structure spanning the period from 2023 to 2031. The primary objective of this report is to furnish decision-makers with market intelligence and strategic recommendations, empowering them to make informed investment decisions and identify lucrative growth opportunities while recognizing any potential gaps in the market.

Global Vertical Farming Market is valued approximately USD $ billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $ over the forecast period 2020-2027. Vertical farming is a method of growing produce in an urban environment, on a vertically inclined surface. Rather than growing a single layer of crops over a large area of land, crop stacks are cultivated in an upward direction. In vertical agriculture, an artificial environment is created within a facility utilizing technologies which can help plants to grow and become more nutritious in a short span of time, which when compared to traditional farming. The major driving factors for the global vertical farming market are growing demand for high quality food with minimal environmental impact. Also, the surging trend towards no use of pesticides, no weather-related crop failures, environment-friendly methods, increasing urban population, and growth in crop production year-round.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1099

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

environment-friendly methods would also drive the growth of the market. According to The Population Reference Bureau, the global share of urban residents was estimated at 51 per cent by 2010. This proportion is expected to increase to 70 % of the world’s population by 2050. Limitations on the variety of crops grown such as temperature adjustment, adequate management of water supply, the identification and supply of nutrients to plants, the decision on the growth mechanism to be adopted and the individual harvesting time for plants must be considered before planting begins. Thus, all types of plants can be difficult to grow through vertical farms which is the restraining factor. Production of biopharmaceutical products is the opportunistic factor for the global vertical farming market

The regional analysis of global Vertical Farming market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific dominated the sector and is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period. Increasing awareness of the importance of alternative farming, due to fewer availability of fertile agricultural land and increasing population, is the key factor expected to stimulate demand from industry. Europe is expected to see substantial growth over the projected period as a result of the increasing expansion of genetically modified crop technology. Increasing adoption of nanotechnology and robotics for farming also enhances demand on the regional market.

Major market player included in this report are:

Koninklijke Philips N.V

AeroFarms

Sky Greens

Illumitex, Inc.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1099

Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd

Green Sense Farms, LLC

Agrilution

American Hydroponics

Urban Crops Solutions

Vertical Farm Systems

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

by Growth Mechanism

Aeroponics

Hydroponics

Aquaponics

by Structure

Shipping Container

Building-Based

by Components

Lighting

Climate Control

Sensors

Other Hydroponic Components

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

To Get More Business Strategies For Request Sample Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1099

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

The Five Forces analysis examines the following factors:

Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry

The PESTLE analysis takes into account the following dimensions:

Political factors: This includes political policies, stability, and factors related to trade, fiscal policies, and taxation policies.

Economic factors: This involves analyzing interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates.

Social factors: These encompass changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, shifts in attitudes, and changes in lifestyles.

Technological factors: This examines changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, and research and development in the relevant industry.

Legal factors: This entails analyzing employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, as well as international trade regulations and restrictions.

Environmental factors: This dimension considers aspects such as climate change, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability practices.

Request Full Report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1099

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.com