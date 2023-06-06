Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size Is Booming Worldwide With | Richel Group, HortiMaX B.V.

The recently published Greenhouse Horticulture market study comprehensively assesses the future growth prospects of the global market. It offers valuable insights and statistical data on market size and structure spanning the period from 2023 to 2031. The primary objective of this report is to furnish decision-makers with market intelligence and strategic recommendations, empowering them to make informed investment decisions and identify lucrative growth opportunities while recognizing any potential gaps in the market.

Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market is valued approximately USD 30 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Greenhouse horticulture is the means of producing crops in an organized shelter to deliver customized provisions for growing crops. A greenhouse is built using transparent material such as glass, plastic and other materials like polyvinyl chloride, polycarbonate rigid plastic acrylic, and more. Commercial companies typically have bigger greenhouses for horticulture purpose. Greenhouses help them to protect crops from insect pests, diseases and also facilitates maintaining desirable and favorable weather conditions.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1002

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

Contrasted to conventional crop production techniques, greenhouse horticultural production offers a variety of benefits such as efficient use of productive resources, improve the crop quality, etc., thus enabling production of healthier crops, which is expected to drive the market growth around the world. However, the threat of COVID-19 continues to impact global economy, and the controlled-environment greenhouse industry is no exception.

With the widespread of COVID-19 crisis, the industry is facing the problems of reduced production and supply disruptions. Therefore, it is crucial for greenhouse owners to invest time and resources toward developing innovative greenhouse technology for stimulating crops production in near future. Further, rising production of horticultural crops, increasing food demand, and growing government funding in support to the adoption of greenhouse are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the survey of Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare conducted in India as on 2017, it is estimated that production unit of horticulture crops is 286188 (‘000 MT) in 2015-16 and is expected to reach approximately 295164 (‘000 MT) in 2016-17. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the demand of Greenhouse Horticulture around the world. Whereas, high soluble salts in agricultural water, and shortage of cold storage facilities are few other factors limiting the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Greenhouse Horticulture market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to high adoption of greenhouse for the horticulture crop production, followed by the unfavorable weather conditions in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027, due to rising adoption of greenhouse farming techniques and growing demand for food due to rising population in the countries such as China and India.

Major market player included in this report are:

Richel Group

Hoogendoorn Growth Management BV

Dalsem Horticultural Projects B.V.

HortiMaX B.V.

Harnois Greenhouses

PRIVA B.V.

Ceres Greenhouse Solutions

Certhon

Van der Hoeven

ORITECH Solutions

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1002

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Covering Material:

Glass Greenhouse

Plastic Greenhouse

Others

By Application:

Vegetables

Fruits

Ornamental

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

To Get More Business Strategies For Request Sample Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1002

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

The Five Forces analysis examines the following factors:

Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry

The PESTLE analysis takes into account the following dimensions:

Political factors: This includes political policies, stability, and factors related to trade, fiscal policies, and taxation policies.

Economic factors: This involves analyzing interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates.

Social factors: These encompass changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, shifts in attitudes, and changes in lifestyles.

Technological factors: This examines changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, and research and development in the relevant industry.

Legal factors: This entails analyzing employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, as well as international trade regulations and restrictions.

Environmental factors: This dimension considers aspects such as climate change, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability practices.

Request Full Report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1002

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.com