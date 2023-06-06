Wasabi Market Size To See Booming Growth | World Wasabi Inc., Eden Foods

The recently published Wasabi market study comprehensively assesses the future growth prospects of the global market. It offers valuable insights and statistical data on market size and structure spanning the period from 2023 to 2031. The primary objective of this report is to furnish decision-makers with market intelligence and strategic recommendations, empowering them to make informed investment decisions and identify lucrative growth opportunities while recognizing any potential gaps in the market.

Global Wasabi Market is valued approximately USD 303.27 Million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.70% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Wasabi is also known as Sushi or Japanese horseradish. It is a plant of the Brassicaceae family. The sushi are of various kinds and the two main cultivars in the marketplace are namely, E. Japonicum Daruma and Mazuma. Its plants caries various health efficient things in it such as carbohydrates, water, and fat. The health benefit of wasabi includes anti-inflammatory properties aids in joints and muscles relief, lowering risk of cancer and heart disease, act as shield against bacterial infections especially in the mouth, and reduces the irritating effects of seasonal allergies. The global breakdown of COVID-19 impacts adversely to the production and import-export of wasabi. As many countries announced lockdown and shut down of various manufacturing industries which results in slower growth of wasabi market.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw833

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

Whereas, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and commendable role of wasabi in cure or prevention of such diseases due to its favorable health offering is driving the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: According to the World Health Organization, it is projected that till 2020, chronic disease will accounts for almost three-quarters of all deaths worldwide that includes 71% of deaths due to ischemic heart disease, 75% of death due to stroke and 70% of deaths due to diabetes etc. In addition, rapid growth in food and beverage industries across the globe is the factor creating a lucrative thrust to the growth of market over the forecast years. However, sudden climatic condition may affect the crop and is a factor expected to restraint the growth of the target market to a significant extent.

The regional analysis of global Wasabi market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rapid growth in chronic diseases across the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such rising demand for wasabi in other economies of the region along with lucrative growth in food and beverage industries would create lucrative growth prospects for the Wasabi market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

World Wasabi Inc.

Clearspring Ltd.

Eden Foods

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw833

KINJIRUSHI Co. Ltd.

Oregon Coast Wasabi

Real Wasabi, LLC

Wingreens Farms

Wasabi Essentials Ltd.

S&B Foods Inc.

Silver Spring Foods Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Application offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Food and Beverage

Medical

Nutraceuticals

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

To Get More Business Strategies For Request Sample Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw833

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

The Five Forces analysis examines the following factors:

Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry

The PESTLE analysis takes into account the following dimensions:

Political factors: This includes political policies, stability, and factors related to trade, fiscal policies, and taxation policies.

Economic factors: This involves analyzing interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates.

Social factors: These encompass changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, shifts in attitudes, and changes in lifestyles.

Technological factors: This examines changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, and research and development in the relevant industry.

Legal factors: This entails analyzing employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, as well as international trade regulations and restrictions.

Environmental factors: This dimension considers aspects such as climate change, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability practices.

Request Full Report-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw833

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.com