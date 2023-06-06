Impact of COVID 19 on Global Feed Market Size Is Booming So Rapidly | BASF SE, Nestle

The recently published Impact of COVID 19 on Global Feed market study comprehensively assesses the future growth prospects of the global market. It offers valuable insights and statistical data on market size and structure spanning the period from 2023 to 2031. The primary objective of this report is to furnish decision-makers with market intelligence and strategic recommendations, empowering them to make informed investment decisions and identify lucrative growth opportunities while recognizing any potential gaps in the market.

Impact of COVID 19 on Global Feed Market is valued approximately USD $ million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $ over the forecast period 2019-2026. Growing understanding of livestock feeding, modernizing the livestock industry, and rising demand of meat & other livestock-based goods has contributed to an rise in the amount of feed additives on the market. However, feed manufacturers and farmers are becoming more aware of the methods and approaches to deal with the crisis, owing to COVID-19. In addition, this is expected to boost the appetite for feed additives, as market growth starts to stabilize. Phytogenic feeds are a wide variety of compounds, including essential oils, flavonoids, saponins, and oleoresins. It improves the health of the gut and promotes livestock production. Growing fears over COVID-19 spread to livestock and increasing market understanding of eating these livestock items have prompted feed industry farmers to look for different natural and organic substitutes, such as phytogenic ones.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw930

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

Phytogenic is a natural additive that is seeing a rise in demand as more consumers opt for organic and balanced products than manufactured ones. Furthermore, prior to the COVID 19 epidemic, plant-based food producers drew funding from venture capital companies and big existing meat companies. Companies like Nestle, Cargill and Tyson have established meat brands focused on plants alongside their more conventional meat products. And even after the pandemic struck, a few meat firms dependent on plants announced new investments. Impossible Foods said it raised $500 million in a new fundraising round late March, part of which would be used by the nine-year-old firm to produce new plant-based meat options in categories including lamb, goat and fish.

The regional analysis of Impact of COVID 19 on Feed market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. The emergence of a large livestock population and their growth levels push the demand in Asia Pacific region. In addition, the region has witnessed a rise in the number of feed mills and feed production, particularly in countries like India and Japan. This increase in the number of feed mills is impacting feed production in the area. The current coronavirus epidemic has resulted in apprehensions among livestock owners across Asia and around the globe, resulting in increased demand for feed additives for livestock’s functional benefits, such as increased immunity and nutritional benefits.

Major market player included in this report are:

Cargill, Incorporated

BASF SE

The Archer Daniels Midland

Nestle

Tyson Foods, Inc.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw930

Neovia Group

Charoen Pokphand Group

Japfa Comfeed Indonesia Tbk

NUTRECO N.V.

Royal DSM N.V.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Poultry

Swine

Aquaculture

By Ingredient & Additive Type:

Amino Acids

Phosphates

Vitamins

Minerals

Commodity Ingredients

Phytogenic

Probiotics

North America

To Get More Business Strategies For Request Sample Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw930

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

The Five Forces analysis examines the following factors:

Bargaining power of buyers Bargaining power of suppliers Threat of new entrants Threat of substitutes Threat of rivalry

The PESTLE analysis takes into account the following dimensions:

Political factors: This includes political policies, stability, and factors related to trade, fiscal policies, and taxation policies.

Economic factors: This involves analyzing interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates.

Social factors: These encompass changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, shifts in attitudes, and changes in lifestyles.

Technological factors: This examines changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, and research and development in the relevant industry.

Legal factors: This entails analyzing employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, as well as international trade regulations and restrictions.

Environmental factors: This dimension considers aspects such as climate change, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability practices.

Request Full Report-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw930

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.com