Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market A Look into the Future of the Market: Trends and Opportunities till 2031

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3 percent. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

What is the Future Outlook of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market?

The future outlook of the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) market entails an analysis of its size, segmentation (including product type, application, and geography), competitor landscape, current status, and emerging development trends. Additionally, the report offers strategic insights to assist companies in navigating the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The global advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market was valued at USD 35.1 billion in 2021 and expected to reach US$ 148 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6% from 2021 to 2030.

The surge in demand for advanced sensing systems in automobiles to avoid road accidents expected to trigger the global advanced driver assistance system market in the upcoming periods.

Major market player included in this report are:

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

Aptiv

ZF Friedrichshafen

Texas Instruments

Magna International

TRW Automotive

Aisin Seiki Co

Delphi

NVIDIA Corporation

NXP Semiconductor Inc

Mobileye

Harman International

Denso Corporation

Hyundai Mobis

Valeo

Samsung

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By System Type

Intelligent Park Assist (IPA)

Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

Road Sign Recognition (RSR)

Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Night Vision System (NVS)

Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Adaptive Front Light (AFL)

By Sensor Type

Image Sensors

Ultrasonic Sensors

LiDAR

Radar Sensors

Infrared (IR) Sensors

Laser Sensors

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Truck

Bus

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rusia

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year  2017, 2020

Base year  2021

Forecast period 2022 to 2030.

Target Audience of the Global Advanced Driver Assistance System ADAS Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

