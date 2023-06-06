Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Bus Market Trends and Forecast in 2023: Growth Potential and Opportunities

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3 percent. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.
What is the Future Outlook of Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Bus Market?
The future outlook of the Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Bus market entails an analysis of its size, segmentation (including product type, application, and geography), competitor landscape, current status, and emerging development trends. Additionally, the report offers strategic insights to assist companies in navigating the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The global semi-autonomous and autonomous bus market is expected to reach USD 3100 million, growing at a CAGR of 25.8% from 2022-2030.
The market demand for the semi-autonomous and autonomous bus is fueling due to the rising technology advancement, increasing road accidents, shortage of bus drivers, and the need for efficient bus operations propelling market share.
Major market player included in this report are:
AB Volvo
Robert Bosch
Continental AG
Denso
Aptiv
Nvidia
Daimler
Proterra
Navya
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Propulsion Type
Diesel
Electric
Hybrid
By Level of Automation
Level 1
Level 2 & Level 3
Level 4
Level 5
By Application
Shuttle
Intercity/Intracity
By ADAS Feature
ACC
AEB
BSD
LKA
IPA
TJA
HP
By Sensor
Ultrasonic
Camera
LiDAR
Radar
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
Rusia
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year 2017, 2020
Base year 2021
Forecast period 2022 to 2030.
Target Audience of the Global Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Bus Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Content:
- Report Overview
- Global Growth Trends
- Competition Landscape by Key Players
- Data Segments
- North America Market Analysis
- Europe Market Analysis
- Asia-Pacific Market Analysis
- Latin America Market Analysis
- Middle East & Africa Market Analysis
- Key Players Profiles Market Analysis
- Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions
- Appendix
