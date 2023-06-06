Cosmetic Pigments Market Experts Predict Record Highs in the Near Future

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 250 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Cosmetic Pigments Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Cosmetic Pigments Market is valued approximately in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate over the forecast period 2023-2030.

Cosmetic Pigments are the type of material which affects the color of light reflection and absorption in cosmetic products. They are fine dry powder and added to a binding solution to essentially enable the intense color to stay on your eyelashes, eyelids, lips etc. The rising disposable income across the nations, especially the increase in income of women, has resulted into increased demand of cosmetics. Rising consciousness regarding the looks and makeup and growing demand for organic makeup products, coupled with the upgrading standard of living in the developing nations, are driving the global Cosmetic Pigments Market. The entire cosmetic industry is also rising rapidly owing to the rising middle class and new market of men’s personal care and cosmetics.

Key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World are analyzed to provide a holistic picture of Cosmetic Pigments Market. Due to higher expenditure on cosmetics products as well as higher per capita income, Asia-Pacific has emerged as the significant region across the world in terms of market share. Also, the region is expected to exhibit highest growth rate for the forecast period 2021-2027 owing to the growing middle-class population in developing nations. Rising disposable income and growing awareness for beauty and makeup will also boost growth in this region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Sun Chemicals

Sensient Cosmetic Technologies

Merck

Eckart

Sudarshan Chemical

Kobo Products

Clariant

Geotech

Venator

Lanxess

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Composition:

Inorganic Pigments

Organic Pigments

By Type:

Special Effect Pigments

Surface-Treated Pigments

Nano Pigments

Natural Colorants

By Chemical:

Facial Makeup

Eye Makeup

Lip Products

Nail Products

Hair Color Products

Special effect & Special Purpose Products

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World