Critical Infrastructure Protection Market Growth Shows No Signs of Slowing Down

Critical Infrastructure Protection to reach USD 161.9 million by 2027. Critical Infrastructure Protection is valued approximately at USD 129 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.30% over the forecast period 2021-2027.
Critical infrastructure protection is a security solution used for the protection of systems, assets and networks of the nation such as railways, nuclear plants and hydro plants from potential threats. These CIP systems are helpful for smooth running of nation in the time of any disaster. In recent years, the security breaches and cyber-crime have increased up to a huge extent which is propelling the market of CIP. Moreover, the sudden takeover of internet and interconnected networks have increased the risk for leakage of important federal, Nation security and government data internet, therefore the need for CIP is increasing in this sector.
The regional analysis of the Critical Infrastructure Protection Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share due to the growing implementation of CIP solutions and services across different end-user verticals in the region, The increasing involvement of the government, in order to protect the defense critical infrastructures, are expected to propel the market.
Major market player included in this report are:
BAE Systems
Lockheed Martin
General Dynamics
Northrop Grumman
Honeywell
Airbus
Raytheon
Thales
Hexagon AB
Johnson Controls
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
by Component:
Solution
Hardware
Software
Services
Professional Services
Managed Services
by Solution:
Physical Safety and Security
Physical Identity and Access Control Systems
Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems
Video Surveillance Systems
Screening and Scanning
Others
Cybersecurity
Encryption
Network Access Controls and Firewalls
Threat Intelligence
Other Cybersecurity Solutions
by Vertical:
Financial Institutions
Government
Defense
Transport and Logistics
Energy and Power
Commercial Sector
Telecom
Chemical and Manufacturing
Oil and Gas
Other Verticals
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
