Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Market on the Verge of an Explosive Bull Run

Global Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Market to reach USD 1.8 billion by 2027. Global Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Market is valued approximately at USD 1.1 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.3% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Continuous renal replacement therapy, commonly known as a blood purification therapy’s primarily adopted to offer renal support to critically ill patients who have acute kidney injuries, mainly patients who are hemodynamically unstable. The global continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) market is being driven by rising incidences of acute kidney injury, increasing prevalence of hypertension and diabetes, clinical advantages offered by CRRT over intermittent blood purification, technological developments worldwide, etc.

The regional analysis of the global Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share due to prevalence of kidney related disorders, incidences of acute kidney injury across the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027due to prevalence of hypertension, diabetes, and chronic kidney disease,improvement of healthcare infrastructure and expenditure across the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Baxter International Inc.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

NIKKISO CO., LTD.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Toray Medical Co., Ltd.

Infomed SA

Medtronic plc

Medica S.p.A.

Medical Components, Inc.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Dialysates and Replacement Fluids

Disposables

Hemofilters

Bloodline Sets & Tubes

CRRT Systems

Other Disposables

By Modality:

Continuous venovenous hemofiltration

Continuous venovenous hemodiafiltration

Continuous venovenous haemodialysis

Slow continuous ultrafiltration

By Age group:

Adults

Pediatrics /Neonates

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World