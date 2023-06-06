Human Augmentation Market Momentum Continues to Build for Strong Gains

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 250 pages.
The most recent research study on the global “Human Augmentation Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.
The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.
Global Human Augmentation Market to reach USD 393.72 Billion by 2027. Global Human Augmentation Market is valued approximately at USD 87.84 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 23.9% over the forecast period 2021-2027.
Human augmentation is about adding or expanding functions to the human body. Regarding this distinction, genetic modification is therefore not categorized as human augmentation, but human enhancement. Increase in technology penetration in healthcare sector, rising popularity of wearable augmentation products and adoption of artificial intelligence in wearable devices are the factors which are driving the growth of Human Augmentations market.
Global Human Augmentation market analysis on basis of region which includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is a significant region across the world in terms of market share and is expected to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period. This is due to growing usage of smart devices, availability of cheap labor and increase in disposable income in the region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Google Inc.
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.
Vuzix Corporation
Garmin
Fossil Group Inc.
B-Temia Inc.
Casio
Magic Leap Inc.
ReWalk Robotics Inc.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Technology:
Wearable
Virtual Reality
Augmented Reality
Exoskeleton
Intelligent Virtual Assistants
By Functionality:
Body worn
Non-body worn
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
