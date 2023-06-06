Dodecanedioic Acid Market Rally Expected to Continue into the Next Quarter

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 250 pages.
The most recent research study on the global “Dodecanedioic Acid Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.
The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.
Global Dodecanedioic acid Market to reach $$ million by 2027. Global Dodecanedioic acid Market is valued approximately at $$ kilo tons in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.5% over the forecast period 2021-2027.
DDDA is used in the production of corrosion inhibitors, which are generally used in construction activities, painting and coating, water treatment, pulp & paper, and other industrial facilities. Rapid industrialization with increase in construction activities, increasing demand of DDDA in paints and coating and the presence of a strong manufacturing base in developing countries are the factors which are driving the growth of Dodecanedioic acids market.
Global Dodecanedioic acid market analysis on basis of region which includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is a significant region across the world in terms of market share due to supportive regulations by governments in the region. Whereas Europe is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to rising powder coating production in the region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Verdezyne
BASF SE
Cathay Industrial Biotech
UBE Industries
Santa Cruz Biotechnology
Cathay
Evonik
Shandong Guangtong New Materials Co., Ltd.
Invista.
Beyo Chemical Co. Ltd.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Applications:
Resins
Powder coatings
Adhesives
Lubricants
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
