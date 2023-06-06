North America Soft Robotics Market Size grow by 33.4% Power of Anticipation: Preparing for the Future of Market Size | Roam Robotics, Soft Robotics Inc., Universal Robots A/S

The newest research report from Report Ocean, titled “North America Soft Robotics Market” Size, Share, Pricing, Trends, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast 2023-2030,” presents a comprehensive analysis of the global market. This report offers a detailed examination of future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and other crucial information about the target market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, the report provides insights into the key companies operating in the market, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. It also encompasses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that may impact the ASRS industry.

North America soft robotics market is projected to grow by 33.4% annually in the forecast period and reach $ 6,372.4 million by 2031, driven by the mounting demand for safety and automation in numerous end-user industries, rapid advancements in robotic technology, increasing benefits from the novel soft robotics, and the growing R&D investments along with government supports .

Highlighted with 25 tables and 57 figures, this 113-page report North America Soft Robotics Market 2021-2031 by Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Robot Type (Grippers, Exoskeletons, Cobots, Inflated Robots, Others), Mobility (Stationery, Mobile), Application, Industry Vertical, Organization Size, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America soft robotics market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify soft robotics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Robot Type, Mobility, Application, Industry Vertical, Organization Size, and Region.

Selected Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

Bioservo Technologies AB

Cyberdyne Inc.

Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

F&P Robotics AG

FANUC Corporation

Festo AG

Pneubotics Inc.

Rewalk Robotics Ltd.

Righthand Robotics Inc.

Roam Robotics

Soft Robotics Inc.

Universal Robots A/S

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Based on Component

Hardware

o Actuators

o Sensors

o Controls

o Modeling and Manufacturing Systems

o Other Hardware

Software

Services

Based on Robot Type

Soft Robotic Grippers

Exoskeletons

Collaborative Robots (Cobots)

Inflated Robots

Other Robot Types

By Mobility

Stationery Soft Robotics

Mobile Soft Robotics

By Application

Human-machine Interface and Interaction

Medical and Surgical Applications

Locomotion and Exploration

Manipulation

Rehabilitation and Wearable Robots

By Industry Vertical

Healthcare

Automotive

Food & Beverage

Advanced Manufacturing

Retail & E-commerce

Defense

Other Industry Verticals

By Organization Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Geographically

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2021-2031. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of each national market by Component, Robot Type and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

