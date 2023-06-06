North America Substrate-Like PCB (SLP) Market Charting the Course for Future Market Size Growth: Best Practices and Insights | China Circuit Technology Corporation, Compaq Manufacturing Co., Ltd

The newest research report from Report Ocean, titled “North America Substrate-Like PCB (SLP) Market ” Size, Share, Pricing, Trends, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast 2023-2030,” presents a comprehensive analysis of the global market. This report offers a detailed examination of future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and other crucial information about the target market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, the report provides insights into the key companies operating in the market, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. It also encompasses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that may impact the ASRS industry.

North America substrate-like PCB (SLP) market is projected to grow by 14.8% annually in the forecast period and reach $874.8 million by 2031, driven by SLPs ability to enable faster transmission while simultaneously giving the manufacturers more freedom to design their product, increasing R&D activities for technological advancements, the rising prevalence of smart consumer electronics such as smartphones and wearable devices, and the growing demand for effective connectivity solutions and the growing trend of miniaturization.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

Highlighted with 19 tables and 33 figures, this 82-page report North America Substrate-Like PCB (SLP) Market 2021-2031 by Inspection Technology (AOI, DI, AOS), Line/Space (25/25 and 30/30 ?m, Less than 25/25 ?m), Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Medical, Industrial, Computing and Communications, Others), and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America substrate-like PCB (SLP) market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2019-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify substrate-like PCB (SLP) market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Inspection Technology, Line/Space, Application, and Region.

Selected Key Players:

Austria Technologies & System Technik Aktiengesellschaft (AT&S)

China Circuit Technology Corporation

Compaq Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Daeduck Electronics Co., Ltd.

HannStar Board Corporation

Ibiden Co., Ltd.

Kinsus Interconnect Technology Corp

Korea Circuit Co., Ltd.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Fastprint Circuit Tech Co., Ltd.

Symtek Automation Asia Co., Ltd.

TTM Technologies, Inc.

Unimicron Technology Corp.

Zhen Ding Tech. Group Technology Holding Limited

Based on Inspection Technology

Automated Optical Inspection (AOI)

Direct Imaging (DI)

Automated Optical Shaping (AOS)

Based on Line/Space

25/25 and 30/30 ?m

Less than 25/25 ?m

By Application

Consumer Electronics

Automotive Industry

Medical Industry

Industrial Use

Computing and Communications

Other Applications

Geographically

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2021-2031. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of each national market by Inspection Technology, Line/Space and Application over the forecast years are also included.

Report Scope:

This report provides a comprehensive segmentation of the market, offering the closest approximations of revenue for the overall market and its sub-segments across different verticals and regions. The report enables stakeholders to understand the market’s dynamics and provides valuable information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. Stakeholders can gain a better understanding of their competitors and acquire insights to improve their business position. The competitive landscape section includes the competitor ecosystem, new product development, agreements, and acquisitions.

Research Methodology:

Research Objectives: This section outlines the overall goals of the research study, including the research questions and hypotheses that will be addressed.

Research Design: This section describes the overall research design, including the research approach (e.g., quantitative, qualitative, mixed-methods), data collection methods (e.g., surveys, interviews, focus groups), and sampling strategy (e.g., random sampling, stratified sampling).

Data Collection: This section outlines the process used to collect data, including the sources of data (primary, secondary), the data collection instruments (e.g., survey questionnaire, interview guide), and the data collection procedures (e.g., data cleaning, coding, entry).

Data Analysis: This section describes the analytical methods used to analyze the data, such as statistical tests, qualitative coding, or content analysis.

Limitations: This section outlines the limitations of the study, including any potential biases, sources of error, or limitations in the data.

Ethical Considerations: This section describes any ethical considerations that were taken into account during the research process, such as obtaining informed consent from participants, protecting participant confidentiality, and minimizing any potential harm to participants.

