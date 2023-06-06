Autism Spectrum Disorders Market Size and Analysis 2023-2031: Key Applications, Technologies, and Trends

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Autism Spectrum Disorders market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Autism Spectrum Disorders market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global autism spectrum disorders market revenue was around US$ 27.9 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 43.9 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a developmental condition brought on by variations in the brain. Some individuals with this disorder have a recognized distinction, like a genetic illness. Additional causes are still unknown. ASD includes Asperger’s syndrome, autistic disorder, and pervasive development disorder (PDD).

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The rising prevalence of autism spectrum disorder and the rising diagnosis rate of ASD fuels market growth.

The increase in birth rate, an increase in the rate of autism spectrum disorder diagnoses, and private and government investment for the construction of healthcare infrastructure drive the market growth.

Rise in advancements in biotechnology, a rise in access to healthcare facilities globally, and an increase in healthcare costs. Thus, these factors propel the market growth.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the market. Due to the government enacted a lockdown global supply chains were halted. However, during the pandemic, the whole healthcare sector is concentrating on emergency health services. Additionally, treatment sessions for autistic children were halted or postponed due to the closure of therapy facilities. The adoption of telehealth systems by the patient’s caregivers/family was prompted by the rising anxiety levels in autistic patients and the possibility of risk of COVID-19. This factor also raised the demand for therapies and other off-label prescription pharmaceuticals.

Regional Insights

North America dominated the market for treatments, and it is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. The increased rate of autism spectrum disorder (ASD), established healthcare infrastructure, and the presence of important players in this region. Thus, these factors boost the market.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global autism spectrum disorders market are:

AbbVie Inc

Axial therapeutics

Bristol Myers Squibb Co

Cognoa Inc

Curemark LLC

Dfusion inc

EarliTec Diagnostics Inc

Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Johnson & Johnson

Novartis AG

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global autism spectrum disorders market segmentation focuses on Disease, Service, Location, and Region.

Segmentation based on Disease

Autistic Disorder

Asperger Syndrome

Pervasive development disorder (PDD)

Other

Segmentation based on Service

Behavioural Approaches

? Male

? Female

Early Intervention

? Male

? Female

Medication

? Male

? Female

Other Services

? Male

? Female

Segmentation based on Location

Hospitals

Education Counsellor Center

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.

