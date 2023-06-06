Bio-based PET Market Outlook: Key Applications, Technologies, and Industry Analysis 2023-2031

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Bio-based PET market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Bio-based PET market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.
The global bio-based PET market revenue was around US$ 794.5 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 9470.3 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
The rise in environmental deterioration concerns and the implementation of strong government environmental safety policies. These factors fuel the market growth.
Increases in the cost of several businesses, including the food and beverage sector, as well as rigorous regulations to decrease carbon emissions. Thus, it is anticipated to drive the market growth.
Bio-based materials, such as biofuels and bioplastics, are produced at a high cost. Thus, it hampers the market growth.
Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the market. Due to the government enacted a lockdown, the entire production process was delayed as a result of supply chain interruptions brought on by erratic transit, which increased the lead time of raw materials such as maize starch.
However, after the pandemic, governments in various nations changed their laws regulating single-use and disposable plastics to stop the virus from spreading.
Regional Insights
Asia-Pacific dominated the market in terms of shares. A major element driving the market expansion in the region is companies in India and China increasing their bio-derived PET production capacity. Cost increases across a range of industries, including the food and beverage industry, as well as strict restrictions aimed at reducing carbon emissions. As a result, market expansion is predicted to be driven by it. Additionally, heavy consumption of carbonated soft drinks and alcoholic beverages fuels the market in this region.
Leading Competitors
The leading competitors in the global bio-based PET market are:
Amyris
Total Energies
Toyota Tsusho Corporation
TORAY INDUSTRIES INC
Anellotech Inc
Teijin Limited
Solvay
PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited
Plastipak Holdings
Novamont S.p.A
NatureWorks LLC
M&G Chemicals
Kuraray Co Ltd
Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited
Gevo Inc
Biome Bioplastics
Braskem S.A
Daikin Industries Ltd
Others
Segmentation Analysis
The global bio-based PET market segmentation focuses on Application, End Use industry and Region.
Segmentation based on Application
Beverages
? Alcoholic
? Non-alcoholic
Sheet and Films
Consumer Goods
Food Packaging
Others
Segmentation based on End Use Industry
Packaging
Electrical and Electronics
Automotive
Others
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
What is the goal of the report?
- The market report presents the estimated size of the Bio-based PET market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.
- During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.
- The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.
- The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.
