Body Worn Insect Repellent Market Size and Emerging Trends: Insights for 2023-2031

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Body Worn Insect Repellent market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Body Worn Insect Repellent market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc17460

The global body-worn insect repellent market revenue was around US$ 7.55 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 16.09 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

Body-worn insect repellents are applied directly to the skin, clothing, or other surfaces to keep flies, ticks, and mosquitoes away. The adverse effects of the ingredients used to make insect repellents are significant in reducing bite incidents and halting the spread of diseases and viruses. Microcapsules in stickers and patches offer a powerful fragrance all over the body.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Some significant market participants have joined forces with NGOs and local governments to raise awareness of various insect-borne diseases among residents of urban and rural areas. This is anticipated to fuel the market expansion.

Use of herbal insect repellents, the innovation, and development of chemical-free products, and the increase in the prevalence of insect-borne illnesses. Such factors drive market growth.

The demand for body-worn insect repellent is increasing due to the rise of customers toward safety and healthy living. Consumers’ concerns about their health may fuel the market growth.

Toxic chemicals like DEET, which are present in many mosquito repellent products cause negative impacts on health. Thus, it is anticipated to limit the market growth.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant negative impact on the market. Due to the lockdown enacted by the government, manufacturers’ operations were halted, and the supply chain disruption was caused by trade and shutdown restrictions.

However, when cases decrease manufacturers of body-worn insect repellents must focus on protecting their staff, business operations, and supply networks and introduce new operational methods.

Regional Insights

North America dominated the market in terms of the highest shares. Body-worn insect repellents and their variations are most frequently utilized in this region, especially in Canada, the U.S., and Mexico. Preferences for various body-worn insect repellents vary with different geographical locations. Thus, an increase in demand for adventurous activities and a preference for healthy and safe living fuels the market growth in this region.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc17460

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global body worn insect repellent market are:

Coghlan’s Ltd

Dabur International Ltd

Godrej Consumer Products Limited

Himalaya Herbals

Johnson and Johnson Services

Jyothy Laboratories Ltd. (JLL)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

S. C. Johnson and Son Inc

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc

Sawyer Products

ExOfficio LLC

Homs LLC

PIC Corporation

3M

New Avon LLC

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global body worn insect repellent market segmentation focuses on Application, Distribution Channel, Insect Type, Product Type, Age Group, and Region.

Segmentation based on Application

Household Purpose

Commercial Purpose

Livestock

Segmentation based on Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Sales Channel

Segmentation based on Insect Type

Mosquito

Bugs

Fly Repellent

Others

Segmentation based on Product Type

Apparel

Oil and Creams

Others

Download Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report ) @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc17460

Segmentation based on Age Group

Below 18 years

Below 60 years

Above 60 years

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the Body Worn Insect Repellent market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc17460

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/

Molding Compounds Market

Bio Succinic Acid Market

Activated Carbon Market

Engineered Stone Market

Glass Like Carbon Market

Metal Biocides Market

Hydrazine Market

Silica Flour Market

IVF Devices & Consumables Market

Medical Hyperspectral Imaging Market