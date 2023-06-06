Bacteriocins and Protective Cultures Market Recent Innovations and Emerging Applications: Market Analysis and Forecasts 2023-2031

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Bacteriocins and Protective Cultures market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Bacteriocins and Protective Cultures market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.
The global bacteriocins and protective cultures market revenue was around US$ 421.9 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 769.9 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.
Protective cultures are microbial preparations that are added to food to reduce the threat of contamination by pathogenic or poisonous microorganisms. The discovery that some bacteria involved in fermentation are highly competitive, and in particular, that they can hinder pathogenic culture.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
Rising demand for clean-label food products with natural ingredient-based preservatives and the rising use of natural food preservatives, including bacteriocins in packaged and ready-to-eat food items. Such factors fuel the market growth.
Increase in demand for products based on natural food preservatives and a rise in the adoption of a healthy lifestyle. Such factors drive market growth.
Increased consumption of dairy products and the benefits of protective cultures, such as their ability to inhibit the growth of hazardous and spoilage microorganisms. Thus, it is anticipated to accelerate market growth.
Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the market. Due to the lockdown enacted by the government, a large portion of the global population experienced unpleasant and difficult times. People started buying clean-label products as they started to care more about their diets and continued to eat healthier than usual. The pandemic changed how customers felt about foods prepared with organic components like bacteriocins. As a result, the period increased public knowledge and interest in microbiological cultures, which benefited the market expansion.
Regional Insights
Europe dominated the global bacteriocins and protective cultures market, and it is anticipated that it will continue to hold this position throughout the forecast period. The region’s thriving dairy business is responsible for its hegemonic status. The choice to increase production in response to the high demand for milk products on the market had a favorable effect on the European dairy industry. The support of dairy enterprises has considerably contributed to the growth of the market for protective cultures.
Leading Competitors
The leading competitors in the global bacteriocins and protective cultures market are:
Aristomenis D
Phikas and Co SA
Biochem S.R.L
Chr. Hansen Holding A/S
Dalton Biotecnologie S.r.l
DSM
M Food Group GmbH
Proxis Developpement
Puratos Group NV
Sacco S.R.L
SOYUZSNAB Group of Companies
Others
Segmentation Analysis
The global bacteriocins and protective cultures market segmentation focuses on Target Microorganism, Application, and Region.
Segmentation based on Target Microorganism
Yeasts and Molds
Bacteria
Segmentation based on Application
Dairy and Dairy Products
Meat and Poultry Products
Seafood
Others
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
What is the goal of the report?
- The market report presents the estimated size of the Bacteriocins and Protective Cultures market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.
- During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.
- The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.
- The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.
