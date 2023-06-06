Agricultural Tractors Market Analysis and Forecasts: Trends, Applications, and Growth Potential 2023-2031

Report Ocean published the latest research report on the Agricultural Tractors market. In order to comprehend a market holistically, a variety of factors must be evaluated, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic requirements that pertain precisely to the market under study. In addition, the Agricultural Tractors market study demonstrates a detailed examination of the business state, which represents creative ways for company growth, financial factors such as production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The global agricultural tractors market revenue was around US$ 59.9 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 98.9 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.

Tractors are used as agricultural vehicles to power a variety of tasks like ploughing, harrowing, planting, and tilling. Less than 20 HP to more than 60 HP are among the power ranges that are offered. Row crops, gardens, and orchards are just a few of the uses for it.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Government assistance for the development of agricultural operations, an increase in the use of precision farming, and improvements in tractor technology are expected to fuel market growth.

Rising consumer demand for fuel-efficient tractors and an increase in the mechanization of agricultural processes is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the market.

Farmers lack knowledge about effective agricultural tractors and the expensive cost of vehicles may hamper the market growth.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the market. Due to the government enacted a lockdown, import-export bans on products used as raw materials. This caused the availability of crucial raw materials for automotive components to suddenly diminish. As a result, supply chains and production schedules were disrupted. The market has already been adversely affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, which has affected the expansion of the tractor sector globally.

The agriculture and automobile industries also experienced a loss in business due to the closing of national and international borders, which has blocked the movement of components that are produced in other countries and delivered to other manufacturers’ locations. The component delivery process was so severely impacted by this stalled movement that the majority of the enterprises were forced to make cost-cutting decisions to sustain their losses.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific dominated the agricultural tractors market in terms of volume and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. India is the country with the most growth, followed by China and the rest of the region. Easy financing access, a good Minimum Support Price (MSP), and a better monsoon. These factors are anticipated to boost the market growth in this region.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global agricultural tractors market are:

Agco Tracto (Fendt)

Captain Tractors

Eicher Tractors

Escorts Tractors

Force Tractors

Gromax Agri Equipment Limited

John Deere Tractors

Kubota Tractor

Mahindra Tractors

Monarch Tractor Electric Tractor

New Holland Tractors

Solectrac

Sonalika Tractors

Standard Tractors

Swaraj Tractors

JCB

SDF

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global agricultural tractors market segmentation focuses on Power Output, Drive Type, Propulsion, Operation, and Region.

Segmentation based on Power Output

Less than 30 HP

30 to 50 HP

51 to 100 HP

More than 100HP

Segmentation based on Drive Type

4 Wheel Drive

2 Wheel Drive

Segmentation based on Propulsion

ICE

Electric and Hybrid

Segmentation based on Operation

Manual

Autonomous

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the Agricultural Tractors market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

