Tropical depression could strengthen into typhoon, bringing rain to Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A tropical depression formed off the eastern coast of the Philippines early Tuesday (June 6) with a high probability of being upgraded to the third typhoon of the year, per UDN.

The path of this potential typhoon is expected to mimic that of Typhoon Mawar, which skirted Taiwan by veering in a northwesterly direction. WeatherRisk weather director Chia Hsin-hsing (賈新興) says the tropical depression will continue forming on Wednesday and Thursday (June 7-8) with a 70% probability of moving away from Taiwan and towards the Ryukyu Islands.

With the potential typhoon moving further away from Taiwan, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) predicts stable weather for the next two days with sporadic rainfall along coastal areas as well as central and southern regions. The CWB reminds the public to take an umbrella when going out, and highs could reach 30-33 Celsius with humid conditions. Localized showers and thunderstorms are expected to persist in Taiwan from Wednesday to Thursday (June 7-8), and by Friday (June 9), the periphery of the weakened frontal system will experience some sporadic showers.

On Saturday (June 10), more short-term showers or thunderstorms could occur in various places. From Sunday to Monday (June 11–12), short-term rain could fall along coastal areas from early morning in the western half of Taiwan, with other areas only experiencing the chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Chia said from next Tuesday-Thursday (June 13-15) a low pressure system will see much of Taiwan experiencing localized, short-term showers or thunderstorms, except for areas north of Taoyuan.