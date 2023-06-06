India Microfinance Market Size, Overview, Share, Demand, Trends, and Forecast 2031

Report Ocean has recently published a comprehensive study on the India Microfinance Market, covering the prediction period of 2023-2031. Throughout the years, this report has diligently examined the industry, taking into account various factors such as macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, microeconomic parameters, GDP growth rate, inflation rate, and market demand-supply scenarios.

A comprehensive market research report has recently analyzed the worldwide “India Microfinance Market” industry, employing segmentation based on Geographical Regions, Country, Company, Types, and Applications. Within the Beauty and Personal Care Packaging sector, numerous prominent Key Players[Jana Small Finance Bank, Belstar Investment and Finance Private Limited, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited, Satin Creditcare Network Limited, Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd, BSS Microfinance Pvt Ltd, Fusion Microfinance, Future Financial Services Private Limited, Asirvad Microfinance Pvt Ltd], have emerged as leaders by implementing diverse strategies aimed at extending their market presence and strengthening their industry position. This report furnishes valuable insights to stakeholders and participants operating in the global market, equipping them with a competitive edge and offering a robust resource to fulfill their business needs effectively.

Russia-Ukraine War on Market

The market is anticipated to suffer because of the Russia-Ukraine War. The demand for the market has decreased as a result of the political unrest and economic unrest in the area. The war had a detrimental impact on global economic activity, adding to inflationary pressures globally and hindering the post-pandemic recovery, even if it was not the primary cause of the slower-than-anticipated economic growth in 2022 and revised estimates for 2023.

Microfinance Industry Adoption of Cutting-Edge Technology

Market expansion is supported by the rising use of digital technology in the microfinance industry to give people additional channels and boost their revenue potential. Additionally, improved connections in underdeveloped areas and technological advancements in some fields are projected to present the lucrative potential for market expansion. Additionally, the microfinance sector has a high penetration of modern technologies in emerging markets, including POS, ATMs, mobile banking, and others, which presents prospects for the business in the future. For example, the Indian government has developed several financial assistance programs for current and future MSMEs. These programs are designed to give aspirant MSMEs financial support so they can establish themselves and/or reach their full potential.

Change from Traditional Lending to Microfinance

Because of the surge in smartphone and internet user penetration across the country, online finance has witnessed significant growth in recent years. Microfinance is regarded as one of the practical and often used solutions for lenders because it provides quick affordability for applications. In recent years, many firms and individuals have begun to submit online loan applications rather than going through traditional lending procedures. According to a report by industry group MFIN and KPMG, the microfinance sector has been able to quickly convert to a more efficient digital model to cover a larger population at a lower cost. Additionally, the ease with which borrowers can apply for loans is driving market expansion, as are numerous advantages for lenders like automated loan administration and quick approval.

Challenge: Excessive Interest on Small Amounts

The high-interest rates that microfinance organizations and microlenders charge for a variety of different loan sizes are the key barrier preventing the market’s expansion. A short repayment time and high fees are also outcomes of microfinance’s primary focus on increasing revenue. Microfinance institutions are forced to charge high-interest rates and have brief repayment terms as a result of their significant borrowing from banks and other institutions, which limits the market’s growth. Additionally, many microfinance institutions across the country must use private equity to raise capital because traditional microfinance banks are allowed to collect deposits as a means of funding loans that harm market growth. Additionally, the expansion of the microfinance sector is being hampered by stricter government regulations.

Segmental Coverage

BY TYPE (BANK, NON-BANK),

BY BANK TYPE (SMALL FINANCE COMPANIES, COMMERCIAL BANKS, REGIONAL RURAL BANKS, AND COOPERATIVE BANKS),

BY NON-BANK TYPE (NBFC-MFIS, NBFCS, NOT FOR PROFIT MFIS),

BY AREA (URBAN, RURAL),

BY END-USE (AGRICULTURAL AND ALLIED SERVICES, SERVICES, TRADE & BUSINESS, EDUCATION, PRODUCTION, AND OTHERS

India Microfinance Market – By End-User

Based on end-user, the India Microfinance Market is segmented into Agricultural and Allied Services, Services, Trade & Business, Education, Production, and Others. The agricultural and allied services segment accounts to hold the largest market share. One way to close that gap is by using microfinance organizations, which give farmers access to professional advice and low-interest loans, enabling them to break free from poverty. People’s trust in the government grows as their money and living conditions rise. Moreover, trade and business are expected to dominate the market share. People can obtain acceptable small business loans through microfinance in a secure manner that adheres to moral lending principles. These loans are typically given out to support business owners in underdeveloped nations that operate microenterprises. The production of baskets, stitching, street vending, and poultry farming are a few examples of micro-enterprises.

Impact of COVID-19 on India Microfinance Market

Since the COVID-19 pandemic has made lending operations, such as past-due or non-collectible loans, an implicit component of the financial sector, the epidemic has had a moderate impact on the microfinance industry. Additionally, because of a statewide surge in patients, the government has closed some microfinance organizations. Additionally, the government offered several additional digital channels for microfinance firms to promote their goods and attract clients, which had a positive effect on the market’s expansion. As a result, during the current health crisis, this has emerged as one of the main drivers of expansion for the microfinance industry. Institutions obstruct the growth of industries.

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

PESTLE Five Forces and SWOT Analysis:

The report carries out five forces analysis to better understand market conditions. These factors are the bargaining power of customers, the bargaining power of suppliers, the threat of new competitors, the threat of substitutes, and the threat of rivalry.

-Political (including trade, budgetary, and tax policies, as well as political policy and stability)

-Economic factors (interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, costs of raw materials, and foreign exchange rates)

-Social (shifts in attitudes and habits, as well as shifting family demographics and educational and cultural trends)

Technological (research and development, automation, changes in digital or mobile technologies)

-Legal (labor laws, consumer protection laws, health, and safety laws, international trade regulations and limits)

-Environmental considerations (climate, recycling practices, carbon footprint, waste management, and sustainability)

SWOT is a strategic analytical tool for evaluating a company’s strengths and weaknesses, opportunities accessible to the company, and threats the company faces. Both organizational and individual levels can benefit from using SWOT analysis.

