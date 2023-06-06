UAE Commercial Interior Fit Out Market Size Set to Drive Big Profits in the Future | A & T Group Interiors, Al Tayer Stacks LLC

Report Ocean has recently published a comprehensive study on the UAE Commercial Interior Fit Out Market, covering the prediction period of 2023-2031. Throughout the years, this report has diligently examined the industry, taking into account various factors such as macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, microeconomic parameters, GDP growth rate, inflation rate, and market demand-supply scenarios.

Within the Beauty and Personal Care Packaging sector, numerous prominent Key Players[A & T Group Interiors, Al Tayer Stacks LLC, Horton Interiors, BW Interiors, Summertown Interiors, The Fitout LLC, ARKI Group Design LLC, Al Shirawi Contracting Company LLC, Xworks Interior LLC, Depa Plc], have emerged as leaders by implementing diverse strategies aimed at extending their market presence and strengthening their industry position.

Report Ocean, revealed that the UAE Commercial Interior Fit Out Market was worth USD 1.47 billion in the year 2021. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4%, earning revenues of around USD 2.51 billion by the end of 2028.

Russia-Ukraine War on Market

The market is anticipated to suffer because of the Russia-Ukraine War. The demand for the market has decreased as a result of the political unrest and economic unrest in the area. The war had a detrimental impact on global economic activity, adding to inflationary pressures globally and hindering the post-pandemic recovery, even if it was not the primary cause of the slower-than-anticipated economic growth in 2022 and revised estimates for 2023.

UAE’s Growing Construction Industry is Fueling Market Growth

Since 2013, the UAE Government has made large investments in the nation’s commercial infrastructure development to get the country ready for the eagerly anticipated Dubai Expo 2020. After the Expo, various commercial developments are being planned by both private and public investors in anticipation of significant foreign investments. Office space supply is accelerating in the commercial centers of the UAE to draw multinational corporations to establish offices there, creating opportunities for players in the commercial interior fit-out market to make the interiors employee- and employee-friendly. Additionally, a large ex-pat community and the UAE’s ambition to encourage travel and tourism in the nation have drawn many worldwide brands to establish retail stores there, which has increased the demand for commercial interior fit-out professionals in the nation.

Growing Preference for a Sustainable and Intelligent Built Environment

The younger generation in the UAE, which makes up a sizable portion of the population, is becoming more dependent on technology. Additionally, a healthier constructed environment has become crucial, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, as individuals spend more time indoors than outdoors. As a result, the idea of smart and sustainable buildings is spreading throughout the nation’s business sectors. In addition, the UAE government and the local governing bodies in Dubai and Abu Dhabi have developed and are enforcing green building laws, supporting the UAE’s ambition to reduce its carbon footprint by 30% by 2030. As a result, a wealth of opportunities in green building design and appropriate installations are set to emerge for UAE Commercial Interior Fit Out Professionals.

Challenge: Shortages of Skilled Workers

Labor shortages in the design services sector were exacerbated by high rivalry among design services firms and a lack of adequately skilled staff. For example, as new technologies and standards entered the market, designers needed to upgrade their skill sets in terms of smartphones, tablets, and other IoT (Internet of Things) applications. Similarly, some interior designers and industrial design experts lacked the most up-to-date skill sets, resulting in fierce competition among interior design and industrial design firms for employees with the most up-to-date talents.

Segmental Coverage

UAE Commercial Interior Fit Out Market – By Ownership

Based on the ownership, the UAE Commercial Interior Fit Out Market is segmented into Self-Owned, Rented, Hospitality, Commercial, Retail, Education, Healthcare, and Others. The self-owned ownership category led the market in 2021, accounting for 55.28 percent of the total market share. It is likely to continue its lead for the next five years. Owners of any residential, commercial, or industrial property desire to invest heavily in upgrading and remodeling the structure to keep it in good condition. Furthermore, by utilizing interior fit-out services, the interior of any living area becomes more visually appealing, making the selling or renting process easier for the owners of that space.

Segment-

BY OWNERSHIP (SELF-OWNED, RENTED, HOSPITALITY, COMMERCIAL, RETAIL, EDUCATION, HEALTHCARE, OTHERS),

BY APPLICATION (RESIDENTIAL, HOSPITALITY, COMMERCIAL, RETAIL, EDUCATION, HEALTHCARE, AND OTHERS)

PESTLE Five Forces and SWOT Analysis:

The report carries out five forces analysis to better understand market conditions. These factors are the bargaining power of customers, the bargaining power of suppliers, the threat of new competitors, the threat of substitutes, and the threat of rivalry.

-Political (including trade, budgetary, and tax policies, as well as political policy and stability)

-Economic factors (interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, costs of raw materials, and foreign exchange rates)

-Social (shifts in attitudes and habits, as well as shifting family demographics and educational and cultural trends)

Technological (research and development, automation, changes in digital or mobile technologies)

-Legal (labor laws, consumer protection laws, health, and safety laws, international trade regulations and limits)

-Environmental considerations (climate, recycling practices, carbon footprint, waste management, and sustainability)

SWOT is a strategic analytical tool for evaluating a company’s strengths and weaknesses, opportunities accessible to the company, and threats the company faces. Both organizational and individual levels can benefit from using SWOT analysis.

